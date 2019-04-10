Fujifilm To Showcase Advanced Synapse® Enterprise Information System At RBMA's 2019 PaRADigm

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #207) –FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Medical Informatics solutions, today announced that it will showcase its newest version of Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS), one of the most comprehensive radiology information systems and informatics workflow managers on the market, at the Radiology Business Management Association's 2019 PaRADigm Annual Meeting from April 14-17, 2019 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO.

"Fujifilm's Synapse RIS, a fully-featured workflow management solution that enables radiology facilities to take command of their operations, is one of the core components of Synapse EIS, a broad solution that can be used to optimize imaging operations across all inpatient and outpatient areas," says Bill Lacy, Vice President, Medical Informatics, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "As market needs continued to change, we evolved our solution to support the administrative demands of virtually any healthcare facility, while helping providers better engage with patients and stay competitive in our new consumer driven, quality and efficiency focused, high deductible world of healthcare. While Fujifilm's Synapse EIS is as relevant as ever to radiology groups, as a market leader in enterprise imaging, extending the robust analytics and workflow capabilities of this system beyond radiology to providers across the enterprise is a natural evolution of our portfolio."

Fujifilm's Synapse EIS Version 7 was designed to optimize imaging business for both outpatient and inpatient facilities. Synapse EIS can fully integrate with electronic health records, and works seamlessly with Fujifilm's Synapse PACS, to improve tracking of patient workflow and imaging information across the entire healthcare enterprise.

Synapse EIS Version 7 offers a host of new feature improvements including a redesigned user interface that facilitates streamlined and consistent workflows; simplified functionality requiring less clicks and fewer pop-up windows; improved administrative options; and advanced data auditing via the browser agnostic web-based application.

A Patient Engagement Tool

Synapse EIS boasts easy-to-use patient engagement tools with automatic pre-registration and appointment reminders. Custom rules allow patients to self-schedule their appointments and receive immediate appointment confirmations. Patients also receive notifications indicating when test results are ready for review, enhancing provider-patient communications.

The tool also provides healthcare organizations with real-time patient data, including identification and address verification, insurance eligibility and benefits verification, patient cost estimators, and automated prior authorization processes. As a result, facilities reduce time spent on manual administrative processes and can uncover valuable, pre-visit insights to improve point-of-service collections. Patients face less paperwork and appreciate a better understanding of cost-for-service up front.

In addition, Synapse EIS provides digital forms via the Patient Kiosk to expedite self-check in time and enhance workflow efficiencies.

A System to Reduce Operational Costs

Synapse EIS partnered with Availity to help decrease time spent managing prior authorizations, which reduces the likelihood of denials, and ultimately improves operational efficiency through an automated and secure prior authorization process. The integrated solution also determines medical necessity of services and improves time-of-service collections with custom scripting for staff. Synapse EIS supports real-time access to data within existing workflows for registration, coding and billing, and claims processing with revenue cycle solutions.

Intended for imaging facilities, hospitals and health systems large and small, Synapse EIS is designed to improve operational, financial, and patient-satisfaction outcomes.

To learn more about Fujifilm's Enterprise Information System, visit SynapseEIS.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

