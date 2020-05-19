Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fujifilm shares fall after report Avigan not showing clear efficacy in some coronavirus trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:13pm EDT
A man is silhouetted in front of Fujifilm Holdings' logo ahead of its news conference in Tokyo

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp fell on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency reported that so far there has been no clear evidence of efficacy for its drug Avigan in treating the novel coronavirus in some clinical trials.

The data reported to Japan's health ministry by hospitals treating people showing mild or no symptoms raises doubts about whether the drug can be approved by the end of this month as sought by Japan's government, the report said, citing unidentified sources.

Fujifilm spokeswoman Kana Matsumoto said the company was not involved in the clinical research conducted mainly at Fujita Health University or other observational studies.

"Fujifilm is not aware of, nor in a position to comment on the results," she said, adding that the company will evaluate the anti-flu drug through the clinical trials it is currently conducting in Japan and the United States.

Its shares were down 3% in morning trade.

They hit record highs in April amid optimism about Avigan as a treatment for the disease that has killed more than 300,000 worldwide. The government called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug, which was approved in 2014 in Japan as an emergency flu treatment.

Interest in Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, soared in March after a Chinese official said it appeared to help patients recover from COVID-19. It is now the subject of at least 16 clinical trials around the world.

Concerns remain about the drug as it has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies.

The Japanese government has pledged to give away free supplies of Avigan, with more than 40 countries making formal requests.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Rocky Swift; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15pSouth Korea State Think Tank Cuts 2020 Growth Outlook
DJ
11:13pBANK INDONESIA : Current Account in Q1/2020 Improved, External Resilience Maintained
PU
11:07pChina stands pat on benchmark rate, signals brief pause in easing efforts
RE
11:03pLEFROY EXPLORATION : Maiden Lucky Strike Resource Estimate
PU
11:03pFINMA GUIDANCE 06/2020 : extension or discontinuation of exemptions due to the COVID-19 crisis
PU
10:59pAsian stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
RE
10:58pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Parliament supports jail for bosses on mine deaths
PU
10:57pChina's industrial economy needs time for recovery - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : British supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over proposed forest law
4MODERNA, INC. : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
5GOLD : Venezuela files claim to force Bank of England to hand over gold

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group