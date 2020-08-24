Fujitsu General America and Schedule Engine partnership drives new lead generation and elevates customer experience

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu General America, Inc. and Schedule Engine , the leading provider of repair and sales scheduling services for the home services industry, have announced a new partnership that will empower Fujitsu's Elite Contractors to offer the modern booking experience that customers expect, generate the industry's best leads and provide the top overall customer experience.

The collaboration will allow Fujitsu to employ Schedule Engine Enterprise to offer a modern booking experience that includes 24/7 live web chat, and provide better leads to contractors, including pictures and video. The Schedule Engine Enterprise solution is an extension of the company's contractor software, designed to help OEMs drive qualified leads to their contractors and increase online conversion rates and product sales.

"Schedule Engine was created to modernize customer experience in the home services space," said Austin Haller, founder and CEO of Schedule Engine. "Until now, contractors and manufacturers have had no way to provide the sort of simple, convenient and informative booking experience their customers have come to expect. As the first and only intelligent all-in-one customer support solution built for the home services industry, Schedule Engine ensures that customers receive a best-in-class, personalized experience. Fujitsu is committed to provide the best customer experience, and they're investing a lot of resources in the Elite Contractor Program to offer benefits that truly drive their business. We are sincerely grateful for the trust Fujitsu has placed in our solution to help deliver on these commitments and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership."

Schedule Engine is a leader in helping HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home service contractors integrate online scheduling into their websites. Fujitsu General's innovative heating and cooling systems offer greater energy efficiency and deliver comfortable living environments to customers while at the same time establishing Fujitsu's role in advancing environmental stewardship.

"Fujitsu is dedicated to providing the highest quality HVAC equipment for homeowners and businesses, and we have worked hard to ensure that our network of Elite Contractors has the best knowledge and tools in the industry to support our shared customers," said Tomokazu Hosoi, Vice President of Business Development for Fujitsu. "The Schedule Engine Enterprise solution is unrivaled in the industry. It helps us work collaboratively with our Elite Contractors to efficiently support the needs of our customers. Our partnership with Schedule Engine helps strengthen our relationships with our Elite Contractors by taking an active role in driving great jobs at no cost directly to their mobile phone or email inbox."

For more information about Schedule Engine or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com .

For more information about Fujitsu General, visit https://www.fujitsugeneral.com/.

About Schedule Engine

Schedule Engine is the first and only all-in-one customer support solution built for contractors, by contractors. From intelligent online booking software to live expert support, Schedule Engine ensures your customers receive a best-in-class, personalized experience. Designed to complement your existing field services management system, Schedule Engine can be quickly implemented without any internal training or process changes. For more information, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com .

About Fujitsu General America, Inc.

As a manufacturer of mini-splits, VRF and unitary systems, Fujitsu General America is a provider of heating and cooling solutions for every application, backed by the finest service, support, training, and programs for the United States and Canada. Fujitsu's line of high-efficiency, eco-friendly systems have been designed to provide advanced comfort solutions for residential and commercial applications. Fujitsu General America is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ and in 2016 opened the Airstage on Broadway Solution Center in a penthouse suite in Times Square, New York. Fujitsu General America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu General Limited, headquartered in Kawasaki, Japan, with over 7,500 employees worldwide and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, please see https://www.fujitsugeneral.com/.

