Fujitsu Launches 7 New Enterprise Notebooks Optimized for Remote Work

Fujitsu announced the launch of seven models of Notebook LIFEBOOK with Windows 10 and the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processor. Sales of the new models will be rolled out in Asia starting from today1. By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, Fujitsu will continue to support initiatives on remote work, as part of the customers’ workstyle transformation.

LIFEBOOK U Series: Ultra-Mobile for Business Computing Needs

The new LIFEBOOK U7310 (13.3”), LIFEBOOK U7410 (14”) and LIFEBOOK U7510 (15.6”) models are enterprise-ready with common port replicators that provide the best-in-class connectivity. Webcams are equipped with a new privacy camera shutter to prevent unauthorized hacking and access. LIFEBOOK U7310 also comes with an optional ePrivacy Filter that users can protect screen from prying eyes with just one press.



For ultra-mobile 13.3” notebooks, Fujitsu will offer LIFEBOOK U9310 in extraordinarily lightweight design and the convertible LIFEBOOK U9310X featuring a 360 degree display and pen input. The U9 series are Intel Project Athena2 compliant, it brings users with high performance, long battery life, unparallelled connectivity and quick wake from sleep. Its instantaneous on/off user experience attributed from the Windows 10 Modern Standby not only brings fast resume time, but also enables system to stay up-to-date in a low-power idle mode whenever a suitable network is available.



The five LIFEBOOK U series models are certified Microsoft Secured-core PC3, offering the most secure Windows 10 with integrated hardware, firmware, software and identity protection by Fujitsu PalmSecure™ technology.



LIFEBOOK E Series: All-Round Desktop Replacement for Remote Workstyle

With the large screen and scalability necessary for office work, LIFEBOOK E series offers a LIFEBOOK E5410 (14”) and LIFEBOOK E5510 (15.6”). These models feature the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processor, maximum memory capacity of 64 GB, scalability of up to 1 TB self-encrypted solid-state drive (SSD), and support the latest high-speed Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.



Every Fujitsu notebook delivers the highest reliability, driven by a unique combination of precision engineering and Japanese quality supported by over 30 years of experience to empower business computing needs.

Notes

Availability may vary depending on country or region. Project Athena is a code name for Intel’s Innovation Program. Secured-core PC model: A PC with a high level of security that meets the requirements of Microsoft's Secured-core PC.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Business Technologies

Fujitsu Business Technologies Asia Pacific is the Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters for business technologies of Fujitsu Limited, Japan, responsible for wide range of personal computers and solutions for corporate and end-user markets in the Asia Market.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

