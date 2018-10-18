Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fujitsu : New Subsidiary in Italy to Expand Business in Italian Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Fujitsu General will acquire 51% of the issued shares in F.G. Europe Italia S.p.A. (hereinafter 'F.G. Europe Italia') for the value of 10 million euros (approx. 1.35 billion yen) F.G. Europe Italia will become a subsidiary of Fujitsu General in January 2019.

The air conditioner market in Italy*1 exceeds one million units. This makes it the second biggest market in Europe after Russia. We will further strengthen our marketing and sales activities in the Italian market under our leadership and will aim to strengthen our position in Europe, especially in commercial business.

F.G. Europe is a distributor of Fujitsu General. The firm's head office is located in Greece. It sells and provides the after-sales service of air conditioners in Greece, Italy, Turkey and the Balkans.

Disclaimer

Fujitsu General Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aSOUTH KOREAN FIRMS TO STAY IN IRAN DESPITE US SANCTIONS : Envoy
AQ
05:19aSTARHUB : pursuing network sharing to cut costs
AQ
05:18aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Improve Patient Outcomes with UFP Technologies and Dielectrics’ Custom Manufactured Solutions – Visit Us At MD&M Minneapolis 2018
PU
05:16aVOLVO : EU lawmakers to back 35 percent CO2 cut for trucks by 2030 - sources
RE
05:13aSEGA SAMMY : Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from Securities Analysts Association of Japan
PU
05:13aSHIONOGI : to Announce Corporate Personnel Reassignment
PU
05:11aExxon Mobil looks to sign LNG supply deal with Zhejiang Energy - executive
RE
05:07aKRATON CORPORATION : Declares Force Majeure on Selected Products as a Result of Hurricane Michael
PR
05:03aRAWSON OIL AND GAS : Notice of intention to delist
PU
04:58aSINGAPORE PRESS : SPHMBO Unveils Largest Sequential LED-lit Billboard with Martell
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
4At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Story on Zhoushan in talks with Exxon Mobil on ethylene pl..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.