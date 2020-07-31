Log in
Fuling Global Holds Unveiling Ceremony Signifying Operations as Bonded Factory in Indonesia

07/31/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

WENLING, China, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuling Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FORK) ("Fuling Global" or the "Company"), today announced that its subsidiary, Fuling Food Packaging Indonesia Co., Ltd. ("Fuling Indonesia"), has been approved as a bonded manufacturing facility in Indonesia. The Company hosted a formal ceremony inaugurating its operations in Semarang City as a bonded factory.

On behalf of Fuling Indonesia, Mr. Wenhui He, the company's general manager assistant, addressed more than 50 invited government leaders and guests at the ceremony, introducing Fuling Indonesia's staff and describing its operations.

The Indonesia facility is Fuling Global's third and largest manufacturing facility outside of Mainland China. It spans nearly 194,000 square-feet, and launched production of straws, sauce cups, take-out boxes, paper cups, paper bags and other products in late February 2020. The Company plans to initiate the second phase of production at the facility later this year.

About Fuling Global Inc.

Fuling Global manufactures and distributes mainly environmentally-friendly disposable serviceware for the foodservice industry, with six precision manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Indonesia and China. The Company's plastic and paper serviceware products include disposable cutlery, drinking straws, cups, plates and other plastic and paper products and are used by more than one hundred customers, including some of the world's most notable quick-service restaurants and retailers, primarily in the U.S., China, Canada and European countries. More information about the Company can be found at: http://ir.fulingglobal.com/.

#   #   #

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuling-global-holds-unveiling-ceremony-signifying-operations-as-bonded-factory-in-indonesia-301104060.html

SOURCE Fuling Global Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
