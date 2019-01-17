Full Disclosure Network :® Presents Exclusive First Release Interviews with Robert Bork and Kenneth Starr on "Lessons Learned" in Watergate & Whitewater

Full Disclosure’s Emmy Award winning host Leslie Dutton conducted these two separate interviews with former Federal Judges Robert Bork and Kenneth Starr following the release of the “Starr Report” in 1999. Bork was the Solicitor General who fired Watergate Prosecutor Archibald Cox and Starr was the Presidential Prosecutor in Whitewater Lewinksky Investigation.

Judge Robert Bork, Solicitor General (Watergate) and Judge Kenneth Starr, Special Independent Prosecutor (Whitewater-Lewinsky)

Success Brings Regrets

Both Robert Bork and Ken Starr reveal some of the most sensitive and difficult issues they were required to handle during the investigations of President Richard M. Nixon and President Bill Clinton respectively.

Soul-Searching Interviews

The twice nominated, Emmy® Award winning Full Disclosure® program has been featured on the Internet and public cable channels throughout California and major cities across the country since 1992.

