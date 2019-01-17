Full Disclosure Network :® Presents Exclusive First Release Interviews with Robert Bork and Kenneth Starr on "Lessons Learned" in Watergate & Whitewater

Full Disclosure’s Emmy Award winning host Leslie Dutton conducted these
two separate interviews with former Federal Judges Robert Bork and
Kenneth Starr following the release of the “Starr Report” in 1999. Bork
was the Solicitor General who fired Watergate Prosecutor Archibald Cox
and Starr was the Presidential Prosecutor in Whitewater Lewinksky
Investigation.
Success Brings Regrets
Both
Robert Bork and Ken Starr reveal some of the most sensitive and
difficult issues they were required to handle during the investigations
of President Richard M. Nixon and President Bill Clinton respectively.
Soul-Searching Interviews
"The Prosecutor & the Presidency" on how America investigates the
Presidency from Watergate to Whitewater and beyond.
The twice nominated, Emmy® Award winning Full Disclosure® program has
been featured on the Internet and public cable channels throughout
California and major cities across the country since 1992. This first
release of FDN’s “The Prosecutor & The Presidency” series
marks the launch FDN's new website “The News Behind The News” where
historical premium Full Disclosure Network content is featured.
