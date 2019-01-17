Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Full Disclosure Network :® Presents Exclusive First Release Interviews with Robert Bork and Kenneth Starr on "Lessons Learned" in Watergate & Whitewater

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:08am EST

Full Disclosure’s Emmy Award winning host Leslie Dutton conducted these two separate interviews with former Federal Judges Robert Bork and Kenneth Starr following the release of the “Starr Report” in 1999. Bork was the Solicitor General who fired Watergate Prosecutor Archibald Cox and Starr was the Presidential Prosecutor in Whitewater Lewinksky Investigation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005220/en/

Judge Robert Bork, Solicitor General (Watergate) and Judge Kenneth Starr, Special Independent Prosec ...

Judge Robert Bork, Solicitor General (Watergate) and Judge Kenneth Starr, Special Independent Prosecutor (Whitewater-Lewinsky) (Photo: Business Wire)

Success Brings Regrets
Both Robert Bork and Ken Starr reveal some of the most sensitive and difficult issues they were required to handle during the investigations of President Richard M. Nixon and President Bill Clinton respectively.

Soul-Searching Interviews
Click HERE to watch the 3-minute video teaser comprised of riveting clips from each interview. Also click here to sign up for free access to view the entire 13 hour series "The Prosecutor & the Presidency" on how America investigates the Presidency from Watergate to Whitewater and beyond.

The twice nominated, Emmy® Award winning Full Disclosure® program has been featured on the Internet and public cable channels throughout California and major cities across the country since 1992. This first release of FDN’s “The Prosecutor & The Presidency” series marks the launch FDN's new website “The News Behind The News” where historical premium Full Disclosure Network content is featured.

READ THE BUSINESS WIRE RELEASE HERE on the entire series here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005352/en/

Full Disclosure Network www.TheNewsBehindTheNews.net


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aFASTENAL : 4Q Profit Rises on Increased Demand
DJ
07:31aPREMIER HEALTH : Announces Strategic Partnership With China's 360 Health, a Subsidiary of 360 Security Technology Inc.
PR
07:31aNEXH AR : ParcelPal Bringing Augmented Reality to Platform With NexTech AR Integration Deal
PR
07:31aPROMIS NEUROSCIENCES : to Participate in NobleCon15 and CanTech Investment Conferences
PR
07:31aProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in NobleCon15 and CanTech Investment Conferences
GL
07:31aHITEC Announces New Chairman And Board Members
PR
07:31aMoleculin Announces Dr. James L. Abbruzzese, Chief of Medical Oncology Division at Duke University, Joins Science Advisory Board
GL
07:31aARSENAL CAPITAL PARTNERS : Acquires Accumen
PR
07:31aGREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Appoints Chief Science Officer
PR
07:31aMonro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings on January 31, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
4BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : 2018 Sales Rose
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.