Full Year 2018 Results: Europcar Mobility Group's Unique Business Model Delivers a Record 350 Million of Corporate EBITDA1 and a 12.1% Margin

|
FY 2018
|
|
Excl. New Mobility
|
|
Incl. New Mobility
|
|
Revenue
|
|
€2.894bn
+21% reported
+3.1% pro-forma
|
|
€2.929bn
+22% reported
+3.4% pro-forma
|
|
Corporate EBITDA
|
|
€350m
+29%
|
|
€327m
+24%
|
|
Margin
|
|
12.1%
up 30 bps
|
|
11.2%
up 30 bps
|
-
Corporate Free Cash Flow of €135m up 49% YoY.
-
Full year Net Income of €139m, up 128% vs 2017.
-
A proposed dividend per share of 0.26€ (of which 0.16€ of ordinary
dividend) up significantly versus 0.15€ paid for 2017.
-
Corporate Net Leverage decreases to 2.4x in line with Group’s
strong financial discipline aiming to maintain leverage between 2.0x
and 2.5x.
-
Guidance for 2019:
-
Group Revenue of at least €3 billion (one year ahead of 2020
ambition target)
-
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of at least €375 million excluding
impact of New Mobility (on track to deliver around 14% margin by
2020)
-
Dividend pay-out ratio of minimum 30%
Europcar Mobility Group (Euronext Paris: EUCAR) today announced its
results for the full year of 2018.
For Caroline Parot, Chief Executive Officer of Europcar Mobility Group:
“Our Group has changed massively over the last two years. Our size
(we are now more than a third bigger than we were in early 2017), our
organizational structure, as we are now managed by business units and
finally the scale of our investments in digital and in talents, have
transformed us into a more integrated and leaner company, as reflected
in our financial performance.
We are now a mobility service company, shaped for the future and able
to address mobility usages and needs in all mobility segments, all this
in a very customer-centric and synergetic way.
With record levels of both Corporate EBITDA and Corporate EBITDA
margin, at respectively €350 million and 12.1%, as well as a solid
increase in Net Income, our 2018 full year results not only demonstrate
the value creation potential of our unique business model, but also
confirm its solidity and resilience.
Our digital transformation, financial discipline and the significant
programs that we have implemented in order to optimize both our
headquarter and network costs explain our confidence in achieving to
deliver both 3 billion euros of Revenue (one year ahead of plan) and
around 14% Corporate EBITDA margin by the end of 2020 (excluding the
impact of New Mobility)”.
Full Year 2018 Highlights
|
All data in €m, except if mentioned
|
|
12M 2018
|
|
12M 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Change at
constant currency*
|
Number of rental days (million)
|
|
87.7
|
|
69.3
|
|
26.6%
|
|
|
Average Fleet (thousand)
|
|
315.9
|
|
248.5
|
|
27.1%
|
|
|
Financial Utilization rate
|
|
76.1%
|
|
76.4%
|
|
-0.3pt
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,929
|
|
2,412
|
|
21.5%
|
|
22.2%
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
|
327
|
|
264
|
|
24.0%
|
|
24.7%
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
|
|
11.2%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
0.3pt
|
|
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Excluding New Mobility
|
|
350
|
|
273
|
|
28.5%
|
|
27.7%
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin excluding NM
|
|
12.1%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
0.3pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last Twelve Months Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
|
327
|
|
264
|
|
24.0%
|
|
|
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
|
|
11.2%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
0.3pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last Twelve Months Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
excluding
New Mobility
|
|
350
|
|
273
|
|
28.5%
|
|
|
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin excluding NM
|
|
12.1%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
0.3pt
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
369
|
|
223
|
|
65%
|
|
|
Net profit/loss
|
|
139
|
|
61
|
|
128%
|
|
|
Corporate Free Cash Flow
|
|
135
|
|
91
|
|
49%
|
|
|
Corporate Net Debt at end of the period
|
|
795
|
|
827
|
|
|
|
|
Proforma Corporate net debt / EBITDA ratio
|
|
2,4x
|
|
2,6x
|
|
|
|
Full Year 2018 - Operational Highlights
Following the Group’s investment into the Low Cost segment, 60% of the
Group’s rental revenue in 2018 were generated in the leisure segment,
versus 56% in 2017, which acted as the main engine of growth
during the period, with the Group’s corporate business being responsible
for the remaining 40%.
The Group’s significant investments in technologies and talents is
justified by its ambition to develop transformational programs such as
Click & Go and Connected Cars and to accelerate the reach and quality of
delivery of its digital distribution platforms. The Group has also
continued to focus on improving its customer service through
dedicated programmes such as NPS 110 which produced solid results in
terms of customer journey improvement. These efforts have enabled the
Group to continue to deliver significant improvements in its NPS (net
promoter scores)2 with an increase of 1.7 points over the
last twelve months. NPS reached 56.4 points at the end of December 2018
compared to 54.7 at the end of December 2017.
In 2018, the Group has made significant progress on two of its key
operating metrics: fleet utilization and fleet cost per unit. The
Group delivered a solid performance in terms of fleet financial
utilization with an increase in its BU Cars but a decrease in its BU
Vans & Trucks due to the integration of Buchbinder. Overall, at the
Group level, financial fleet utilization reached 76.1% in 2018 and
decreased by 30 basis points versus 2017 but actually increased by 10
basis points on a proforma basis ie without the negative impact of
Buchbinder.
The Group reduced its fleet cost per unit per month significantly from
€243 in 2017 to €226 in 2018 thanks to a better damage recovery ratio
and lower reconditioning costs across the Group, coupled with a positive
impact from recent acquisitions in terms of fleet mix, evolving towards
lower car categories.
Highlights per Business Unit
Cars
On a reported basis, in 2018, the BU Cars generated €2,122 million of
revenue up 9.4% compared to 2017.
On a pro-forma basis, the Group delivered a good 2.2% growth in revenue
in 2018 compared to 2017 driven by a 2.2% increase in rental days and a
0.1% increase in RPD.
Our Cars Business Unit benefitted from good growth trends in both the
corporate and leisure segments. Southern European countries delivered
yet again in 2018 the best performance in terms of revenue growth within
the Group despite some decelerating revenue growth in some southern
Europe such as Italy and Spain compared to the previous year.
More importantly, the BU’s overall solid performance showed its ability
to manage its pricing in a competitive environment thanks to its
continued investment into demand forecasting and pricing optimisation
tools; as demonstrated by the Group’s management of RPD pressure in
Spain and Italy over the summer. In last summer’s challenging pricing
environment in Spain and Italy, having a competitive Low Cost offering
has enabled the Group to protect its price positioning and profitability
for the Europcar brand in those southern European markets. This
confirmed the strategic rationale for the acquisition of Goldcar which
delivered strong benefits from an overall Group pricing perspective.
Vans & Trucks
On a reported basis, in 2018, the BU Vans & Trucks generated €344
million of revenue up 29% compared to 2017.
On a pro-forma basis, the Group delivered a solid 8.4% revenue growth in
2018 compared to 2017 driven by a 10.5% increase in rental days and a
2.1% decrease in RPD, mainly driven by longer rental durations due to
the Group’s increased focus on the corporate / SME’s customers.
The Group’s strategy to focus on corporate / SME customers through
longer rental duration, the deployment of supersites in France, Germany,
the UK and Spain is delivering solid revenue growth. The integration of
Buchbinder’s Vans & Trucks business has pushed the Group to the market
leading position in Germany.
Low Cost
On a reported basis, in 2018, the BU Low Cost generated €388 million of
revenue up 200% compared to 2017.
On a pro-forma basis, the business Low Cost delivered 2.9% revenue
growth in 2018 compared to 2017 driven by a 3.8% increase in rental days
and 0.3% decline in RPD.
The Group’s Low Cost business unit is now operating with two brands,
Goldcar and InterRent, and is the leader in the Low Cost segment in
Europe. As planned, the first nine months of the year have been
dedicated to the integration of Goldcar and the delivery of the expected
cost synergies, mainly in financing, which were in 2018 fully in line
with the initial value creation plan.
The full integration of the two brands, Goldcar and InterRent, took
place across the Group’s European perimeter, including Spain, France and
Italy in the fourth quarter of 2018, ensuring fleet cost optimisation in
2019 as planned in the cost synergies target which goes beyond fleet
cost benefits.
Both brands delivered performances fully in line with our 2018 plans.
Goldcar delivered positive revenue growth, with InterRent starting to be
repositioned as a mid-tier brand. InterRent saw anticipated rental
volume decline but strongly benefitted from Goldcar’s additional
services and sales capabilities. The full mid-tier repositioning of
InterRent will take place over the course of 2019. This repositioning
will enable the more integrated management team of the Low Cost business
unit to fully deploy its commercial strategy, thereby extracting the
full value from both brands.
New Mobility
The New Mobility business unit showed strong momentum with 45% revenue
growth on a proforma basis. Both key businesses continue to deliver
strong 2-digit growth compared to 2017 and observed in most of its
countries and cities.
Vehicle sharing business (Ubeeqo, GoCar brands) saw its revenue grow by
52%. Key drivers of growth remain improving utilisation rates and
enhanced footprint achieved through fleet expansion in existing
cities. Overall, the Vehicle sharing arm is well positioned and
perceived by customers as an attractive alternative to car ownership in
cities.
Brunel’s (Ride Hailing) business has seen its revenue increase by 43%
and delivered good commercial traction with the win of several strategic
corporate customer accounts in London. These key accounts, as well as
Driver Rental business line continued to scale-up throughout 2018 and
have a positive balancing effect on daily peak times.
In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Group decided to accelerate the scale
up of its New Mobility Business in order to expand its presence through
the increase of its fleet capacity and ability to attract new customers.
As a result, the Group incurred €23 million of losses for the BU in 2018
and expects a similar level of losses in 2019.
The group continues to consolidate and integrate the New Mobility
business with the rest of the Europcar Mobility Group focusing on
synergies that range from reduction in fleet holding costs, financing
costs, back-office costs and improved in-fleeting capacity, and
cross-selling momentum.
Full Year 2018 - Financial Highlights
Revenue
In 2018, Europcar Mobility Group generated revenues of €2,929 million up
22% at constant exchange rates compared with 2017. On a pro-forma basis,
i.e. at constant exchange rates and including the 2017 performance of
Goldcar, Europcar Denmark and Buchbinder, the Group revenues grew by
3.4%.
This significant increase in Group revenues was the result of positive
growth across all the Group’s key markets and in all of its three major
business units with Cars growing by 9.4%, Vans & Trucks growing by 29%
and Low Cost growing by 200%. On a pro-forma basis, these three major
business units grew their revenues by respectively 2.2%, 8.4% and 2.9%.
The number of rental days reached a new record of 87.7 million in 2018,
up 27% versus 2017. On a pro-forma basis, growth in rental days was 3.4%
for the Group spread across all its key business units.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA3
Excluding the impact of New Mobility, 2018 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
reached a record €350 million compared to €273 million in 2017.
Excluding the impact of New Mobility, the Group generated an adjusted
Corporate EBITDA margin of 12.1% up 30 basis points versus 2017.
On a reported basis, 2018 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA increased by
24% to €327 million compared to €264 million in 2017. As a result, the
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin of the Group increased by 30 basis
points to 11.2% in 2018 mostly as a result of the positive margin impact
stemming from the recent acquisitions made by the Group (Goldcar,
Buchbinder and Europcar Denmark) as well as the good operational
momentum in the historical perimeter.
Corporate Free Cash Flow
Corporate Free Cash Flow in 2018 reached €135 million increasing by 49%
compared to €91 million in 2017. The main reasons for that significant
increase were the higher Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and a lower level of
non-recurring expenses. This significant increase in the Group’s
Corporate Free Cash Flow generation in 2018 is particularly satisfactory
as it was achieved in a context of continued investments in the Group’s
digitisation and as a result a higher level of non-fleet related capital
expenditure mostly IT and digital related.
Net financing costs
Net financing costs under IFRS amounted to a €176.4 million net expense
in 2018, up 25% compared to a net expense of €140.7 million incurred in
2017. The main reason for this is the full effect of the €600 million
corporate bond issued in October 2017 to finance the Goldcar and
Buchbinder acquisitions.
Net income
In 2018, the Group posted a net profit of €139 million, up 128% compared
to last year’s net profit of €61 million in 2017. This is mostly due to
the impact of the Group’s strong increase in adjusted Corporate EBITDA
over the period as well as the one off gain generated from the sale of
the company’s stake in car2go.
Corporate Net debt
Corporate net debt reached €795 million as of December 31, 2018 (vs.
€827 million as of December 31, 2017).
The Group’s pro forma corporate net leverage decreased to reach 2.4x at
the end of 2018 in line with the Group’s strong financial discipline
which aims to keep corporate leverage between 2x and 2.5x.
Q4 2018 Highlights
|
All data in €m, except if mentioned
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Change at
constant currency*
|
Number of rental days (million)
|
|
20.0
|
|
17.2
|
|
15.8%
|
|
|
Average Fleet (thousand)
|
|
302.7
|
|
258.4
|
|
17.1%
|
|
|
Financial Utilization rate
|
|
71.7%
|
|
72.5%
|
|
-0.8pt
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
644
|
|
590
|
|
9.1%
|
|
9.4%
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
|
39
|
|
47
|
|
-15.2%
|
|
-14.4%
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
|
|
6.1%
|
|
7.9%
|
|
-1.8pt
|
|
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Excluding New Mobility
|
|
50
|
|
49
|
|
1.9%
|
|
2.6%
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin excluding NM
|
|
7.9%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
-3.5pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last Twelve Months Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
|
327
|
|
264
|
|
24.0%
|
|
|
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
|
|
11.2%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
0.2pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last Twelve Months Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
excluding
New Mobility
|
|
350
|
|
273
|
|
28.5%
|
|
|
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin excluding NM
|
|
12.1%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
0.3pt
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
23
|
|
25
|
|
-9%
|
|
|
Net profit/loss
|
|
(29)
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Free Cash Flow
|
|
(33)
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Net Debt at end of the period
|
|
795
|
|
827
|
|
|
|
|
Proforma Corporate net debt / EBITDA ratio
|
|
2,4x
|
|
2,6x
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018 Financial Highlights
Revenue
In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Group generated revenues of €644
million up 9.4% at constant exchange rates compared with the fourth
quarter of 2017. On a pro-forma basis, ie at constant exchange rates and
including the 2017 performance of Goldcar, Europcar Denmark and
Buchbinder, the Group revenues grew by 1.7%. This pro-forma growth rate
was impacted by a weaker macro-environment in some of our key European
markets, more specifically in France, Germany and the UK.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA4
Excluding the impact of New Mobility, Q4 2018 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
reached €50 million compared to €49 million in the fourth quarter of
2017 reflecting the Group’s revenue growth as well its higher exposure
to the low cost segment.
On a reported basis, Q4 2018 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA declined
by 15% reaching €39 million compared to €47 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017 impacted by the increased momentum in the New Mobility
business unit. The Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin of the Group
declined by 180 basis points to 6.1%.
Corporate Free Cash Flow
Q4 2018 Corporate Free Cash Flow improved and reached a negative -€33
million compared to -€50 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net income
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Group posted a net loss of -€29
million compared to a net loss of -€17 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. This is mostly due to the lower level of corporate EBITDA in Q4
2018 versus Q4 2017 resulting from the increased momentum in the New
Mobility business unit.
Guidance & Mid-term Outlook
Cost synergies update
Following the acquisitions of Buchbinder and Goldcar in 2017, the Group
announced its intention to generate at least 40 million of cost
synergies from both acquisitions. In 2018, as anticipated the Group
extracted approximately 12 million euros of savings, mostly from better
fleet financing conditions, and fully confirms its initial value
creation plan and target of generating at least 40 million of cost
savings by the end of 2020.
Ambition 2020
Europcar Mobility Group re-iterates its ambition to reach €3 billion of
Group Revenue and around 14% of adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin
excluding the impact of New Mobility by the end of 2020.
Despite a more challenging macro-environment, this confidence is based
on the Group’s ability to accelerate the implementation of several
self-help measures such as a significant headquarter cost reduction plan
as well as an ambitious network optimisation plan which will be
connected to the roll-out of Click & Go (a core part of the Group’s
ongoing digitisation). These two measures combined with the continued
delivery of the Group’s cost synergies (post acquisitions of Goldcar and
Buchbinder) constitute a large cost cutting opportunity and will enable
the Group to significantly increase its profitability over the next two
years.
The Group believes each of these self-help measures should have the
following positive impact on the Group’s Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
margin:
-
Network Optimisation +0.9%-1.1%
-
HQ Efficiencies +0.9%-1.1%
-
Acquisition Synergies +0.9%-1.1%
Some of these savings will be reinvested into the Group’s brand
development and ongoing digitisation and the Group has also incorporated
the possibility of a less favourable macro-environment over the next two
years. The Group anticipates that these two items will have the
following negative impact on the Group’s Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
margin:
-
Marketing & Digitisation (0.6%-0.8%)
-
Macro environment (0.2%-0.6%)
As a result, the Group is confident that it will be able to reach an
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin before the impact of New Mobility of
around 14% by the end of 2020.
2019 guidance
In 2019, and assuming no further deterioration in the current
macro-environment, Europcar Mobility Group plans to achieve the three
following financial targets:
- Group Revenue above 3 billion euros
- Adjusted corporate EBITDA (excluding New Mobility) above 375 million
euros
- Dividend pay-out ratio of at least 30%
Shareholder returns
Proposed payment of ordinary and exceptional dividends
Europcar Mobility Group will propose at its next AGM an ordinary
dividend of €0.16 and an exceptional dividend of €0.10 for the year
2018. This ordinary dividend represents a payout of 35% of the Group’s
ordinary net income in line with the Group’s dividend policy and 2018
guidance.
The exceptional dividend is justified by the company’s sale of its 25%
stake in car2go Europe GmbH in the first half of 2018. Provided these
dividends are approved by the Group’s AGM on April 26, 2019, these
dividends will be paid on May 23, 2019. The ex-dividend dates will be
May 21, 2019 and the record dates will be May 22, 2019.
Share buyback program
After repurchasing for a total amount of 30 million euros in June and
July 2018, Europcar Mobility Group launched a second share buyback
program in December 2018 for a maximum amount of 45 million euros in
accordance with the description of the share buyback program and the
resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders that took place on
17 May 2018.
As of February 21, 2019, approximately €10 million had been used.
Appendix 1 – Management Profit and Loss
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
All data in €m
|
|
12M 2018
|
|
12M 2017
|
643.6
|
|
589.9
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
2,929.3
|
|
2,411.7
|
(165.8)
|
|
(144.8)
|
|
Fleet holding costs, excluding estimated interest
included
in operating leases
|
|
(707.8)
|
|
(558.1)
|
(227.1)
|
|
(204.0)
|
|
Fleet operating, rental and revenue related costs
|
|
(990.3)
|
|
(841.9)
|
250.8
|
|
241.2
|
|
Margin after Variable costs
|
|
1,231.1
|
|
1,011.6
|
39.0%
|
|
40.9%
|
|
Margin
|
|
42.0%
|
|
41.9%
|
(113.8)
|
|
(107.5)
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
(500.3)
|
|
(404.7)
|
(69.1)
|
|
(69.6)
|
|
Network and head office overhead
|
|
(294.3)
|
|
(250.0)
|
2.0
|
|
9.0
|
|
Other income and expense
|
|
11.8
|
|
14.2
|
(180.9)
|
|
(168.1)
|
|
Personnel costs, network and head office
overhead,
IT and other
|
|
(782.9)
|
|
(640.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16.5)
|
|
(14.6)
|
|
Net fleet financing expense
|
|
(65.8)
|
|
(59.9)
|
(13.9)
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
Estimated interest included in operating leases
|
|
(55.2)
|
|
(47.3)
|
(30.4)
|
|
(26.6)
|
|
Fleet financing expenses, including estimated
interest
included in operating leases
|
|
(121.0)
|
|
(107.2)
|
39.5
|
|
46.5
|
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
|
327.3
|
|
263.8
|
6.1%
|
|
7.9%
|
|
Margin
|
|
11.2%
|
|
10.9%
|
(12.7)
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
Depreciation – excluding vehicle fleet
|
|
(44.4)
|
|
(29.9)
|
(20.5)
|
|
(28.5)
|
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
|
20.4
|
|
(70.7)
|
(39.4)
|
|
(36.3)
|
|
Other financing income and expense not related to the fleet
|
|
(110.6)
|
|
(80.7)
|
(33.2)
|
|
(25.9)
|
|
Profit/loss before tax
|
|
192.7
|
|
82.6
|
4.5
|
|
9.2
|
|
Income tax
|
|
(52.0)
|
|
(13.4)
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
Share of profit/(loss) of associates
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
(8.1)
|
(28.8)
|
|
(16.9)
|
|
Net profit/(loss)
|
|
139.4
|
|
61.1
Appendix 2 – IFRS Income Statement
|
In € thousands
|
|
Twelve months
2018
|
|
Twelve months 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
2,929,289
|
|
2,411,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet holding costs
|
|
(763,027)
|
|
(605,393)
|
Fleet operating, rental and
revenue related costs
|
|
(990,302)
|
|
(841,925)
|
Personnel costs
|
|
(500,336)
|
|
(404,749)
|
Network and head office overhead costs
|
|
(294,337)
|
|
(249,990)
|
Depreciation, amortization and
impairment expense
|
|
(44,361)
|
|
(29,853)
|
Other income
|
|
11,778
|
|
14,159
|
Current operating income
|
|
348,704
|
|
293,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-recurring income and expense
|
|
20,374
|
|
(70,676)
|
Operating income
|
|
369,078
|
|
223,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross financing costs
|
|
(130,178)
|
|
(101,210)
|
Other financial expenses
|
|
(46,195)
|
|
(39,455)
|
Net financing costs
|
|
(176,373)
|
|
(140,665)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
|
192,705
|
|
82,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit/(expense)
|
|
(51,968)
|
|
(13,410)
|
Share of profit of Associates
|
|
(1,327)
|
|
(8,058)
|
Net profit/(loss) for the period
|
|
139,410
|
|
61,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of Europcar Mobility Group
|
|
139,497
|
|
61,270
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(87)
|
|
(169)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to owners of Europcar
Mobility Group
(in €)
|
|
0.866
|
|
0.422
|
Diluted Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to owners of
Europcar Mobilty Group
(in €)
|
|
0.859
|
|
0.420
Appendix 3 – Reconciliation
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
All data in €m
|
|
12M 2018
|
|
12M 2017
|
201.2
|
|
191.7
|
|
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA
|
|
1,027.8
|
|
821.1
|
(61.4)
|
|
(58.2)
|
|
Fleet depreciation IFRS
|
|
(295.4)
|
|
(213.0)
|
(70.0)
|
|
(60.5)
|
|
Fleet depreciation included in operating lease
rents
|
|
(284.2)
|
|
(237.1)
|
(131.3)
|
|
(118.7)
|
|
Total Fleet depreciation
|
|
(579.6)
|
|
(450.0)
|
(13.9)
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
Interest expense related to fleet operating
leases (estimated)
|
|
(55.2)
|
|
(47.3)
|
(16.5)
|
|
(14.6)
|
|
Net fleet financing expenses
|
|
(65.8)
|
|
(59.9)
|
(30.4)
|
|
(26.6)
|
|
Total Fleet financing
|
|
(121.0)
|
|
(107.2)
|
39.4
|
|
46.5
|
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
|
327.3
|
|
263.8
|
(12.7)
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
Amortization, depreciation and impairment expense
|
|
(44.4)
|
|
(29.9)
|
16.5
|
|
14.6
|
|
Reversal of Net fleet financing expenses
|
|
65.8
|
|
59.9
|
13.9
|
|
12.0
|
|
Reversal of Interest expense related to fleet
operating
leases (estimated)
|
|
55.2
|
|
47.3
|
57.2
|
|
65.4
|
|
Adjusted recurring operating income
|
|
403.9
|
|
341.2
|
(13.9)
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
Interest expense related to fleet operating
leases (estimated)
|
|
(55.2)
|
|
(47.3)
|
43.3
|
|
53.4
|
|
Recurring operating income
|
|
348.7
|
|
293.9
Appendix 4 – IFRS Balance sheet
|
In € thousands
|
|
At
|
|
At
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,029,845
|
|
1,031,681
|
Intangible assets
|
|
986,016
|
|
965,397
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
159,247
|
|
114,855
|
Equity-accounted investments
|
|
-
|
|
4,036
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
|
66,012
|
|
58,602
|
Financial instruments non-current
|
|
1,544
|
|
226
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
58,209
|
|
60,277
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
2,300,873
|
|
2,235,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
|
26,536
|
|
24,330
|
Rental fleet recorded on the balance sheet
|
|
2,434,448
|
|
2,339,313
|
Rental fleet and related receivables
|
|
753,370
|
|
700,117
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
481,264
|
|
456,688
|
Current financial assets
|
|
11,970
|
|
32,762
|
Current tax assets
|
|
37,547
|
|
42,760
|
Restricted cash
|
|
90,490
|
|
104,818
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
358,138
|
|
240,792
|
Total current assets
|
|
4,193,763
|
|
3,941,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
6,494,636
|
|
6,176,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
161,031
|
|
161,031
|
Share premium
|
|
692,255
|
|
745,748
|
Reserves
|
|
(165,487)
|
|
(107,454)
|
Retained earnings (losses)
|
|
201,417
|
|
37,209
|
Total equity attributable to the owners of ECG
|
|
889,216
|
|
836,534
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
651
|
|
763
|
Total equity
|
|
889,867
|
|
837,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
1,740,667
|
|
1,570,141
|
Non-current financial instruments
|
|
60,415
|
|
37,122
|
Employee benefit liabilities
|
|
142,358
|
|
133,951
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
2,925
|
|
8,680
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
173,799
|
|
169,004
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
220
|
|
276
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
2,120,384
|
|
1,919,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of financial liabilities
|
|
2,006,533
|
|
1,950,262
|
Employee benefits
|
|
3,192
|
|
3,149
|
Current provisions
|
|
220,893
|
|
226,105
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
23,025
|
|
31,566
|
Rental fleet related payables
|
|
644,169
|
|
604,196
|
Trade payables and other liabilities
|
|
586,573
|
|
604,905
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
3,484,385
|
|
3,420,183
|
Total liabilities
|
|
5,604,769
|
|
5,339,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
6,494,636
|
|
6,176,654
Appendix 5 – IFRS Cash Flow Statement
|
In € thousands
|
|
|
|
Twelve
months 2018
|
|
Twelve
months 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
|
|
|
192,705
|
|
82,569
|
Reversal of the following items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and impairment expenses on
property, plant and
equipment
|
|
|
|
20,424
|
|
15,926
|
Amortization and impairment expenses on
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
23,939
|
|
13,390
|
Impairment of financial assets
|
|
|
|
9,981
|
|
-
|
Changes in provisions and employee benefits (1)
|
|
|
|
(13,233)
|
|
(8,065)
|
Recognition of share-based payments
|
|
|
|
2,495
|
|
2,763
|
Profit/(loss) on disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
(68,806)
|
|
(3,074)
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
|
|
5,809
|
|
(3,561)
|
Total net interest costs
|
|
|
|
137,492
|
|
106,834
|
Amortization of transaction costs
|
|
|
|
16,577
|
|
9,896
|
Net financing costs
|
|
|
|
154,069
|
|
116,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from operations before changes in working capital
|
|
327,383
|
|
216,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes to the rental fleet recorded on the balance sheet (2)
|
|
|
|
(104,020)
|
|
(101,710)
|
Changes in fleet working capital
|
|
|
|
(51,156)
|
|
(1,421)
|
Changes in non-fleet working capital
|
|
|
|
(15,835)
|
|
(15,045)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated from operations
|
|
|
|
156,372
|
|
98,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes received/paid (3)
|
|
|
|
(46,109)
|
|
(34,816)
|
Net interest paid
|
|
|
|
(138,282)
|
|
(110,279)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated from (used by) operating activities
|
|
|
|
(28,019)
|
|
(46,593)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
(4)
|
|
(73,132)
|
|
(54,530)
|
Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets and property, plant
and
equipment
|
|
6,529
|
|
11,767
|
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries (5)
|
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
-
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries and other financial investments (5)
|
|
(20,740)
|
|
(729,415)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
|
|
|
(17,343)
|
|
(772,178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital increase (net of related expenses) (6)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
190,688
|
Special distribution
|
|
|
|
(24,229)
|
|
(59,366)
|
(Purchases) / Sales of treasury shares net
|
|
|
|
(29,883)
|
|
(520)
|
Derivatives instruments (7)
|
|
|
|
(6,083)
|
|
-
|
Issuance of bonds (8)
|
|
|
|
148,500
|
|
600,000
|
Change in other borrowings
|
|
|
|
85,322
|
|
184,149
|
Payment of transaction costs (9)
|
|
|
|
(15,084)
|
|
(25,720)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated from (used by) financing activities
|
|
|
|
158,543
|
|
889,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalent at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
313,251
|
|
248,507
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
after
effect of foreign exchange differences
|
|
113,181
|
|
70,460
|
Changes in scope
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(2,983)
|
Effect of foreign exchange differences
|
|
|
|
(1,446)
|
|
(2,733)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
|
424,986
|
|
313,251
(1) In 2018, the variation mainly includes payments related to some
litigations in France for €10 million. In 2017, the reversal of
provision for disputes with French Competition Authority for €45
million, the accrual of provision related to the Trading Standard
investigation in the UK for (€43) million, Insurance (€6.1million),
Buyback provision for (€0.7million) and the change in employee benefits
(€3.2) million.
(2) Given the average holding period for the fleet, the Group reports
vehicles as current assets at the beginning of the contract. Their
change from period to period is therefore similar to operating flows
generated by the activity.
(3) Income tax paid represented a cash outflow of €46 million in 2018
compared with €35 million in 2017, i.e. an increase of €11 million
including disbursements relating to entities acquired in 2017 offset by
reimbursements received in the Great Britain in 2018.
(4) Mainly related to IT cost capitalized (€47) million to improve
customer experience and other & technical equipment for (€27) million.
(5) Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries relate to the sale of Car2Go
which generated a cash inflow of €70 million. In 2018, the cash outflows
relates to acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired and other
financial investments for €20 million and relates to acquisitions made
by the Group in 2017. In 2017, of which Buchbinder acquisition price
(€109.8) million, Goldcar acquisition price (€562) million, Denmark
franchisee acquisition price (€51.7) million, Ubeeqo minority’s stake
acquisition price (€7.0) million, minority stake in a start-up SnappCar
(€8.0) million, payment of a first earn out related to the franchisee
acquisition in Ireland (€5.5) million, business acquisition of
Australian franchisee (€1.7) million, French franchisee acquisition
price (€1.4) million, subscription to the Car 2 Go capital increase for
(€10.3) million and cash related to entities acquired for €29.5 million
in 2017.
(6) Of which €21.7 million Capital increase reserved for employees
(ESOP) and €170.7 million Capital increase on private placement.
(7) In 2018, payment of a premium following the restructuring of the
existing caps and the implementation of additional caps.
(8) In 2018, due to the offering of €150 million 2.375% Senior Secured
Notes due 2022. In 2017, due to the issue of a Senior Bond for €600
million.
(9) In 2018 mainly relates to transactions cost of which €4.2 million
for SARF and €4.4million for Senior Secured Notes. In 2017, €5 million
for revolving facility Upfront fee, €5.2 for bridge facilities and €12.1
million for other facilities.
Appendix 6 - Corporate Net Debt
|
|
|
€million
|
|
Pricing
|
|
Maturity
|
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
|
|
High Yield Senior Notes (a)
|
|
4.125%
|
|
2024
|
|
600
|
|
600
|
IN Balance Sheet
|
|
High Yield Senior Notes (a)
|
|
5.75%
|
|
2022
|
|
600
|
|
600
|
|
|
Senior Revolving Facility (€500m)
|
|
E+250bps (b)
|
|
2022
|
|
230
|
|
160
|
|
|
FCT Junior Notes, accrued interest not
yet due, capitalized
financing
costs and other
|
|
(257)
|
|
(270)
|
|
|
Gross Corporate debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,173
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
Short-term Investments and Cash in operating and holding
entities
|
|
|
|
(377)
|
|
(263)
|
|
|
CORPORATE NET DEBT
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
|
795
|
|
827
Appendix 7 – Fleet Debt (On and Off Balance Sheet)
|
|
|
€million
|
|
Pricing
|
|
Maturity
|
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
|
|
High Yield EC Finance Notes (a)
|
|
2.375%
|
|
2022
|
|
500
|
|
350
|
IN Balance Sheet
|
|
Senior asset revolving facility (€1.7bn SARF) (c)
|
|
E+130bps
|
|
2022
|
|
557
|
|
739
|
|
|
FCT Junior Notes, accrued interest,
financing capitalized
costs and other
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
260
|
|
|
UK, Australia and other fleet financing facilities
|
|
|
|
Various (d)
|
|
1,265
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
Gross financial fleet debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,574
|
|
2,430
|
|
|
Cash held in fleet financing entities and Short-term fleet
investments
|
|
|
|
(127)
|
|
(143)
|
|
|
Fleet net debt in Balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,447
|
|
2,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt equivalent of fleet operating leases -
OFF
Balance Sheet (e)
|
|
1,883
|
|
1,774
|
OFF BS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL FLEET NET DEBT (incl. op leases)
|
|
(B)
|
|
4,330
|
|
4,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NET DEBT
|
|
|
|
(A)+(B)
|
|
5,125
|
|
4,888
(a) These bonds are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The
corresponding prospectus is available on Luxembourg Stock Exchange
website ( http://www.bourse.lu/Accueil.jsp)
(b)
Depending on the leverage ratio
(c) The SARF has been increased
from €1.3bn to €1.7bn with a 2-year maturity extension to 2022 and a
margin decrease
(d) UK fleet financing maturing in 2019 has been
extended to 2022 with a 2-year extension option and a margin decrease
(e)
Corresponds to the net book value of applicable vehicles, which is
calculated on the basis of the purchase price and depreciation rates of
corresponding vehicles (based on contracts with manufacturers).
|
average
|
|
Average Fleet net debt for 9M 2018
|
|
|
|
|
In balance sheet
|
|
2,548
|
|
|
Off Balance Sheet
|
|
2,162
|
|
|
Total Fleet net debt
|
|
4,710
|
LTV
|
|
Indebtedness at the testing date
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
Total value of the net assets
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
Loan to value ratio
|
|
92.4%
1 Full year figure excluding impact of BU New Mobility
2
NPS here only relates to the Europcar Brand
3 Adjusted
Corporate EBITDA is defined as current operating income before
depreciation and amortization not related to the fleet, and after
deduction of the interest expense on certain liabilities related to
rental fleet financing. This indicator includes in particular all the
costs associated with the fleet. See “Reconciliation with IFRS” attached.
4
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is defined as current operating income before
depreciation and amortization not related to the fleet, and after
deduction of the interest expense on certain liabilities related to
rental fleet financing. This indicator includes in particular all the
costs associated with the fleet. See “Reconciliation with IFRS” attached.
