Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Full-blown trade war will push world towards recession - Morgan Stanley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - A collapse of U.S.-China trade talks and hike in tariffs on Chinese goods would push the world economy towards recession and see the Federal Reserve cut U.S. interest rates back to zero within a year, analysts at Morgan Stanley said on Monday.

While a temporary escalation of trade tensions could be navigated without much damage at all, a lasting breakdown would inflict serious pain.

"If talks stall, no deal is agreed upon and the U.S. imposes 25% tariffs on the remaining circa $300 billion (£235 billion) of imports from China, we see the global economy heading towards recession," the bank's analysts said in a note.

In response, the Fed would cut rates all the way back to zero by spring 2020 while China would scale up its fiscal stimulus to 3.5% of GDP (equivalent to around $500 billion) and its broad credit growth target to 14-15% a year, they added.

"But, a reactive policy response and the usual lags of policy transmission would mean that we might not be able to avert the tightening of financial conditions and a full-blown global recession."

A global recession is defined by growth dipping below the 2.5% a year threshold.

In a middle scenario where 25% tariffs on $200 billion of U.S. imports from China stay in place for 3-4 months, global growth could slow around 50 basis points to 2.7% a year.

They predicted the Fed would cut rates by 50 basis points to cushion the blow while Beijing would up its total fiscal expansion to 2.25% of GDP, or about $320 billion.

Morgan Stanley's analyst also warned investors could be underestimating the impact of trade tensions in a number of ways.

Firstly, the impact on the U.S. corporate sector would be more widespread as China could put up non-tariff barriers such as restriction of purchases.

Given the global growth slowdown that would follow, profits from firms' international operations would be hit and companies would not be able to fully pass through the tariff increases to consumers.

The indirect impact would be "non-linear" too, with a sharp tightening of financial conditions and policy uncertainty hitting firms' confidence to the extent that they freeze or cutback on capital expenditure.

"Our base case is that the escalation is temporary, but we would readily admit that the uncertainty is high with regard to how trade talks could evolve."

"The impact on global growth is non-linear – the risks are firmly skewed to the downside and the window for resolution is narrowing."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Josephine Mason, William Maclean)

By Marc Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pIndian Markets Rally on Modi Exit Poll Lead -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:05pMarten den Haring Joins Lirio as Chief Product Officer
SE
01:02pOil touches multi-week highs as OPEC signals may extend cuts
RE
01:02pOil touches multi-week highs as OPEC signals may extend cuts
RE
12:48pUK FIRMS LIKELY TO CANCEL INVESTMENTS AFTER A NO-DEAL BREXIT : BoE's Broadbent
RE
12:28pCURRENCIES : Aussie Dollar Rallies 1% After Surprise Election Result Keeps Incumbents In Power
DJ
12:23pFull-blown trade war will push world towards recession - Morgan Stanley
RE
12:23pUPDATE - Seed CX Announces Its Digital Asset Exchange Increases Trading Hours to 22 Hours A Day
GL
12:11pIRS Audit Rate Drops Again as It Examines Fewer High-Income Households -- Update
DJ
12:10pJaime Steers Joins Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors as Director, Wealth Advisor
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : suspends shipments to Huawei - Nikkei
2WYG PLC : WYG : Recommended cash offer for WYG plc by Tetra Tech
3FOXTONS GROUP PLC : Real estate agent Foxtons replaces finance chief as it warns of weak London market
4U.S., China bicker over 'extravagant expectations' on trade deal
5APPLE : Stocks slide as worries about Huawei fallout mount

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About