Fullerton FiberCity™ Project Unveiled at Public Event, June 15

International network developer, SiFi
Networks, which will soon outfit the city of Fullerton with
gigabit-speed fiber optic connectivity, invites the public to an event
on Saturday, June 15th from 9 a.m. until noon, in the
Community Room at the Fullerton Library.
SiFi Networks is privately funding, building and operating one of the
world’s fastest, most reliable fiber optic networks in Fullerton. The
Fullerton FiberCity™ network will pass each and every home throughout
the city, bringing residents and businesses more choice and competitive
prices.
Join the Fullerton FiberCity™ team for coffee and light breakfast and
find out more about the network whilst meeting Internet service
providers Ting
and GigabitNow.
Breakfast and informal discussion will begin at 9 a.m., and at 10 a.m.
there will be a formal introduction to the Fullerton FiberCity™ project
and ISPs followed by a construction Q&A session and a chance to speak
one-on-one with SiFi and the ISPs.
“I look forward to educating and informing the community about the
minimally invasive construction of this exciting network,” says Scott
Mailman, construction director, SiFi Networks. “I will be answering any
questions attendees may have to ensure the community is well informed.”
CEO of SiFi Networks, Ben Bawtree-Jobson will also be present at the
event. “We are pleased to be holding our first informative event in the
city and to meet residents and businesses alike,” notes Bawtree-Jobson.
“It is of the utmost importance to us that the community is
well-informed during the deployment of the network. The event also
presents a great opportunity for the community to meet Internet service
providers GigabitNow and Ting to find out about their products and
services.”
For more information about the project, please visit www.fullertonfibercity.com.
About SiFi Networks: SiFi Networks is an international network
developer that prides itself on innovative construction methods,
financial modelling and collaboration. SiFi Networks funds, builds and
operates community-wide state-of-the-art fiber optic networks enabling
internet service providers to deliver next generation applications
including superfast internet, video and phone. In addition to SiFi
Networks’ highly experienced in-house team, it has partnered with
established and award-winning firms who have unparalleled experience
within the sector. For more information, visit www.sifinetworks.com.
About Ting: Ting Internet, part of Tucows, is a quietly
successful Internet company founded in 1993 that built its reputation
delivering products people really want, and an outstanding customer
experience. Ting builds, operates and provides service on fiber networks
in select markets across the U.S., and has differentiated itself from
its competition by offering crazy fast symmetrical gigabit fiber
Internet access, a deep local presence and genuinely human customer
support. Fullerton, Calif. will be Ting’s eighth market, and first in
southern California. Learn more about Ting Fullerton at www.ting.com/fullerton.
For more information about Ting, visit www.ting.com/internet.
About GigabitNow: GigabitNow provides communities of all sizes
fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet without bandwidth
caps—free from constraints and privacy concerns. GigabitNow offers a
complete solution for the development, construction, operation and
support of community-based gigabit fiber networks. One of the most
experienced fiber-to-the-home internet providers in the United States,
GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion Incorporated. IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com)
is one of the largest privately held ISP and colocation providers in
Washington state. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion offers a full
range of services including managed data center and colocation services,
custom cloud computing solutions, commercial fiber and ethernet
connections, hosting and dedicated server options, and technology
consulting for businesses with a national presence. For more, visit https://www.gigabitnow.com.
