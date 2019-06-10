Fullerton FiberCity™ Project Unveiled at Public Event, June 15

Breakfast and Q&A Event Hosted Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Fullerton Library

International network developer, SiFi Networks, which will soon outfit the city of Fullerton with gigabit-speed fiber optic connectivity, invites the public to an event on Saturday, June 15th from 9 a.m. until noon, in the Community Room at the Fullerton Library.

SiFi Networks is privately funding, building and operating one of the world’s fastest, most reliable fiber optic networks in Fullerton. The Fullerton FiberCity™ network will pass each and every home throughout the city, bringing residents and businesses more choice and competitive prices.

Join the Fullerton FiberCity™ team for coffee and light breakfast and find out more about the network whilst meeting Internet service providers Ting and GigabitNow. Breakfast and informal discussion will begin at 9 a.m., and at 10 a.m. there will be a formal introduction to the Fullerton FiberCity™ project and ISPs followed by a construction Q&A session and a chance to speak one-on-one with SiFi and the ISPs.

“I look forward to educating and informing the community about the minimally invasive construction of this exciting network,” says Scott Mailman, construction director, SiFi Networks. “I will be answering any questions attendees may have to ensure the community is well informed.”

CEO of SiFi Networks, Ben Bawtree-Jobson will also be present at the event. “We are pleased to be holding our first informative event in the city and to meet residents and businesses alike,” notes Bawtree-Jobson. “It is of the utmost importance to us that the community is well-informed during the deployment of the network. The event also presents a great opportunity for the community to meet Internet service providers GigabitNow and Ting to find out about their products and services.”

For more information about the project, please visit www.fullertonfibercity.com.

About SiFi Networks: SiFi Networks is an international network developer that prides itself on innovative construction methods, financial modelling and collaboration. SiFi Networks funds, builds and operates community-wide state-of-the-art fiber optic networks enabling internet service providers to deliver next generation applications including superfast internet, video and phone. In addition to SiFi Networks’ highly experienced in-house team, it has partnered with established and award-winning firms who have unparalleled experience within the sector. For more information, visit www.sifinetworks.com. Follow the project on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for real-time updates.

About Ting: Ting Internet, part of Tucows, is a quietly successful Internet company founded in 1993 that built its reputation delivering products people really want, and an outstanding customer experience. Ting builds, operates and provides service on fiber networks in select markets across the U.S., and has differentiated itself from its competition by offering crazy fast symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet access, a deep local presence and genuinely human customer support. Fullerton, Calif. will be Ting’s eighth market, and first in southern California. Learn more about Ting Fullerton at www.ting.com/fullerton. For more information about Ting, visit www.ting.com/internet.

About GigabitNow: GigabitNow provides communities of all sizes fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet without bandwidth caps—free from constraints and privacy concerns. GigabitNow offers a complete solution for the development, construction, operation and support of community-based gigabit fiber networks. One of the most experienced fiber-to-the-home internet providers in the United States, GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion Incorporated. IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com) is one of the largest privately held ISP and colocation providers in Washington state. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion offers a full range of services including managed data center and colocation services, custom cloud computing solutions, commercial fiber and ethernet connections, hosting and dedicated server options, and technology consulting for businesses with a national presence. For more, visit https://www.gigabitnow.com.

