Fullshare : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

08/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fullshare Holdings Limited

豐盛控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00607)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Fullshare Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company will be changed to Unit 2805, Level 28, Admiralty Centre Tower 1, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong with effect from 1 September 2019. The contact telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Fullshare Holdings Limited

JI CHANGQUN

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ji Changqun, Mr. Wang Bo and Ms. Du Wei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Chow Siu Lui and Mr. Tsang Sai Chung.

Disclaimer

Fullshare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:35:09 UTC
