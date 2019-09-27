Fullshare : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of the Company's 2019 Interim Report and Request Form

Fullshare Holdings Limited

豐盛控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00607)

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder (Note 1),

Notification of publication of the Company's 2019 Interim Report

We hereby notify you that the following corporate communication(s) (Note 2) (the "Corporate Communication(s)") of Fullshare Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.fullshare.com (the "Company Website") and the website of HKEXnews at http://www.hkexnews.hk:

• 2019 Interim Report (the "Interim Report").

You may access the Corporate Communication(s) by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company Website, and then select "Share Information" and "Announcements and Circulars", then click the selected Corporate Communication(s) for viewing and downloading.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication(s) or if you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication(s) posted on the Company Website, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited by post using the mailing label provided (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). The address of Hong Kong branch share registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Company will send printed copy of the Corporate Communication(s) to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication(s), you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact customer service hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Fullshare Holdings Limited

Ji Changqun

Chairman

Encl.

Notes: