Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fullshare : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of the Company's 2019 Interim Report and Request Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Fullshare Holdings Limited

豐盛控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00607)

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder (Note 1),

Notification of publication of the Company's 2019 Interim Report

We hereby notify you that the following corporate communication(s) (Note 2) (the "Corporate Communication(s)") of Fullshare Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.fullshare.com (the "Company Website") and the website of HKEXnews at http://www.hkexnews.hk:

• 2019 Interim Report (the "Interim Report").

You may access the Corporate Communication(s) by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company Website, and then select "Share Information" and "Announcements and Circulars", then click the selected Corporate Communication(s) for viewing and downloading.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication(s) or if you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication(s) posted on the Company Website, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited by post using the mailing label provided (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). The address of Hong Kong branch share registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Company will send printed copy of the Corporate Communication(s) to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication(s), you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact customer service hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Fullshare Holdings Limited

Ji Changqun

Chairman

Encl.

Notes:

  1. This notification letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company (the "Non-registered Holder"), whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this notification letter and the Request Form enclosed.
  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

Request Form

To:

Fullshare Holdings Limited (the "Company")

c/o Tricor Standard Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following Corporate Communication(s) and all future Corporate Communications (Note 1) of the Company (Note 2) :

(Please mark "" in the appropriate box(es))

English version of the Interim Report and all future Corporate Communications ONLY, or

Chinese version of the Interim Report and all future Corporate Communications ONLY, or

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Interim Report and all future Corporate Communications

Signature:

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication(s), you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected above.
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, no additional instructions (other than those imprinted herein) written on this Request Form will be processed.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's branch share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:

By mail to:

Privacy Compliance Officer

Tricor Standard Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下）

Mailing Label郵寄標籤

Tricor Standard Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Fullshare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aKWAN ON : Supplemental and clarification announcement in relation to the discloseable and connected transaction at subsidiary level - acquisition of the entire issued shares of the project company
PU
05:38aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - public issue of corporate bonds
PU
05:38aBIOTAGE : Two New Methods for Extraction of a Steroid Hormone Panel from Human Urine
PU
05:38aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:38aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Sfc announcement - high concentration of shareholding
PU
05:33aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:33aFUNCOM N : announces mounts are finally coming to Conan Exiles
PU
05:33aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Proxy Form for the H Class Meeting
PU
05:33aCAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : acquires 100% of Enersol, Canadian distributor of humidification systems
PU
05:33aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Wind turbine maker Vestas to lay off 600 people
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group