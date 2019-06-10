Log in
Fulton County GA : Kicks Off Community Meetings for Animal Shelter Study

06/10/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Fulton County is kicking off a series of community meetings to hear from residents about the planned construction of a new animal shelter.

The first meeting will take place on Thursday, June 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Meetings will take place in coming months in North and Central Fulton County.

Residents will hear updates from Fulton County leaders along with PGAL and Animal Arts, the firms conducting the feasibility study for the planned new animal shelter, as well as from Lifeline Animal Project, the current animal service provider. Attendees will also participate in a feedback framework.

The current Fulton County Animal Shelter was constructed in 1978. The population of Fulton County has grown considerably in that time and a new shelter is needed. The feasibility study currently underway was approved by the Board of Commissioners in May 2019, and is the first step in planning for a new animal services facility. The study will provide insight on site selection, space requirements, improvements, and operational needs.

For more Fulton County news, sign up for the weekly e-newsletter #OneFulton at https://goo.gl/Nb1L84. You can also visit Fulton County's website at www.fultoncountyga.gov or connect with Fulton County government on Twitter at @FultonInfo or Facebook at @fultoninfo.

Disclaimer

Fulton County, GA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 22:17:03 UTC
