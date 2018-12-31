Fulum : Announcements and Notices - Audit Committee Terms of Reference

(Stock Code: 1443)

Audit Committee Terms of Reference

Preamble

1.

Fulum Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") on 13 November 2014.

In compliance with the code of provision of the Corporate Governance Code issued by the HKEx (the "Corporate Governance Code"), an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") needs to be established with the terms of reference as set out and adopted herein.

Constitution

2.

The Audit Committee was established by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" and each director of the Board, a "Director") on 28 October 2014 and as revised by the resolutions of the Board passed on 1 February 2016 and 28 December 2018.

Membership

3. The members of the Audit Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the non-executive Directors and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be independent non-executive Directors and at least one of whom should be an independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on HKEx (the "Listing Rules"). The quorum of an Audit Committee meeting shall be any two members of the Audit Committee, one of whom must be an independent non-executive Director.

4. A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm shall be prohibited from acting as a member of the Audit Committee for a period of two years from the date of his ceasing: (a) to be a partner of the firm; or (b) to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is the later.

5. The chairman of the Audit Committee shall be appointed by the Board and should be an independent non-executive Director.

6. The term of office of a member of the Audit Committee shall be determined by the Board.

Attendance at meetings

7.

The financial controller, the head of internal audit of the Company and representatives of the external auditors shall normally attend meetings. However, at least once a year the Audit Committee shall meet with the external and internal auditors without the executive Directors present.

Frequency and procedure of meetings

8. Unless otherwise stated herein, the meetings of the Audit Committee are governed by the provisions regulating the meetings and proceedings of Directors in the Company's memorandum and articles of association.

9. Meetings shall be held not less than twice a year or more frequently if the Audit Committee determines it to be necessary. The external auditors may request a meeting if they consider that one is necessary. Meetings may be conducted by way of telephone or other electronic means.

10. The secretary of the Audit Committee shall be the company secretary of the Company or his/her appointed delegate.

11. An agenda and any accompanying committee papers should be sent in full to all members of the Audit Committee in a timely manner and at least three days before the proposed date of a meeting of the Audit Committee (or other agreed period).

12. The Company is obliged to supply the members of the Audit Committee with adequate information, in a timely manner, in order to enable them to make informed decisions. Where more detailed and complete information is requested from the senior management, the respective Director shall make further inquiries if needed. The Board or individual director(s) could contact the senior management individually and independently.

Annual General Meeting

13. The chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Company's annual general meeting and be prepared to respond to any shareholder's questions on the Audit Committee's activities.

14. If the chairman of the Audit Committee is unable to attend an annual general meeting of the Company, he shall arrange for another member of the Audit Committee, or failing this, his duly appointed delegate, to attend in his place. Such person shall be prepared to respond to any shareholder's questions on the Audit Committee's activities.

Authority

15. The Audit Committee is authorised by the Board to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Audit Committee. It is also authorised by the Board to investigate any activity mentioned in these Terms or otherwise affecting the integrity of the Company.

16. The Audit Committee is authorised by the Board to obtain outside independent professional advice, at the Company's expense, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary. The Audit Committee shall be exclusively responsible for establishing the selection criteria, selecting, appointing and setting the terms of reference for any external auditors who advise the Audit Committee.

17. The Audit Committee is authorised by the Board to review the effectiveness of the Company's and its subsidiaries' risk management and internal control systems, covering all material controls, including financial, operational and compliance controls and risk management functions including financial, business, operational and other risks of the Company and its subsidiaries to undertake any related investigations.

Duties

18.

The duties of the Audit Committee shall include:

Relationship with the Company's auditors

(a) making recommendations to the Board on the appointment, reappointment and/or removal of the external auditor, and to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, and to consider any questions of resignation or dismissal of that auditor;

(b) reviewing and monitoring the external auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards;

(c) developing and implementing policy on the engagement of an external auditor to supply non-audit services, and to report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters requiring action or improvement;

(d) discussing with the external auditor before the audit commences, the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations and ensuring co-ordination where more than one audit firm is involved;

(e) discussing problems and reservations arising from the interim and final audits, and any matters the external auditor may wish to discuss;

Review of financial information of the Company