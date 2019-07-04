Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fulum : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 05:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 1443)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors of Fulum Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Fulum Group Holdings Limited

YEUNG WAI

Chairman, Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yeung Wai, Mr. Yeung Yun Chuen, Mr. Yeung Yun Kei and Mr. Leung Siu Sun as executive Directors; and Mr. Fan Chun Wah Andrew, Mr. Wu Kam On Keith and Mr. Ng Ngai Man Raymond as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 09:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aCACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Notification By Substantial Unitholder In Respect Of Changes In Interests
PU
06:23aNORTHAMBER : Announce partnership with b-tech
PU
06:23aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06:23aPIAGGIO & C : Aprilia finishes first at 2019 pikes Peak Race
PU
06:23aCHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Return on Movements in Units
PU
06:23aBT : and Indian Institute of Science kick off new phase of UK-India research collaboration
PU
06:23aPYI : Update on Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Interest in Yichang Port Group Limited – Completion of Disposal and Receipt of Second Consideration Sum
PU
06:23aREALFICTION HOLDING AB : (publ) announces its first airport and ferry boat media channel
AQ
06:20aTELENOR : marks two more 5G milestones in the Nordics
AQ
06:18aWILLAS ARRAY ELECTRONICS : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movement In Securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
4Oil prices fall on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shake-up could cost up to £5bn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About