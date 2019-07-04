Fulum : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 1443)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors of Fulum Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Fulum Group Holdings Limited

YEUNG WAI

Chairman, Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yeung Wai, Mr. Yeung Yun Chuen, Mr. Yeung Yun Kei and Mr. Leung Siu Sun as executive Directors; and Mr. Fan Chun Wah Andrew, Mr. Wu Kam On Keith and Mr. Ng Ngai Man Raymond as independent non-executive Directors.