Fulum : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

Reference is made to the Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018 (the "ESG Report") of Fulum Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2018.

The Company would like to clarify that there was an inadvertent typographical error on page 3 of the ESG Report (English and Chinese version). The paragraph under the header "Information Collection Method and Approval" should be stated as "Information documented in the Report is sourced from the official documents, statistical data, management and operation information of and collected by the Group from various channels. The Report has been confirmed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Group on 18 October 2018." instead of "Information documented in the Report is sourced from the official documents, statistical data, management and operation information of and collected by the Group from various channels. The Report has been confirmed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Group in [X] 2018.".

The above clarification does not affect other information contained in the ESG Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the ESG Report remain unchanged.

