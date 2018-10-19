Log in
Fulum : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

10/19/2018 | 05:23pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 1443)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018 (the "ESG Report") of Fulum Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2018.

The Company would like to clarify that there was an inadvertent typographical error on page 3 of the ESG Report (English and Chinese version). The paragraph under the header "Information Collection Method and Approval" should be stated as "Information documented in the Report is sourced from the official documents, statistical data, management and operation information of and collected by the Group from various channels. The Report has been confirmed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Group on 18 October 2018." instead of "Information documented in the Report is sourced from the official documents, statistical data, management and operation information of and collected by the Group from various channels. The Report has been confirmed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Group in [X] 2018.".

The above clarification does not affect other information contained in the ESG Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the ESG Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Fulum Group Holdings Limited

YEUNG WAI

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yeung Wai, Mr. Yeung Yun Chuen, Mr. Yeung Yun Kei and Mr. Leung Siu Sun as executive Directors; and Mr. Fan Chun Wah Andrew, Mr. Wu Kam On Keith and Mr. Ng Ngai Man Raymond as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 15:22:04 UTC
