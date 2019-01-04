Log in
Fulum : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 3...

0
01/04/2019 | 08:44am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedFulum Group Holdings Limited 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1443

Description :Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

Description :

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.001

HK$2,000,000

Nil

HK$0.001

HK$2,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par valueN/AAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$2,000,000

No. of preference

shares

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,300,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,300,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme granted on 28 October 2014 for 54,000,000 shares

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

42,460,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Exercised

NilCancelled

Nil

Lapsed

Nil

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

)

)

)Amount at close of the month

)

Disclaimer

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 07:43:02 UTC
