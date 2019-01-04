Fulum : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 3...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedFulum Group Holdings Limited 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1443

Description :Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 2,000,000,000 Description : (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.001 HK$2,000,000 Nil HK$0.001 HK$2,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par valueN/AAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description : Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) HK$2,000,000 No. of preference shares

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,300,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,300,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM 1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme granted on 28 October 2014 for 54,000,000 shares

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 42,460,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Exercised

NilCancelled

Nil

Lapsed

Nil

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

)

)

)Amount at close of the month

)