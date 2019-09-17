Fun Spot America raises $110,000 for schools during Golden Rule Day

ORLANDO,Florida, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fun Spot America Theme Parks held its first Golden Rule Day recently at their Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida parks and raised $55,000 for Orange and $55,000 for Osceola County Public Schools.

“We were thrilled with the turnout by guests helping to support local schools,” said Fun Spot America CEO and owner John Arie Jr. “Golden Rule Day stands as a shining example of how we can all work together to help one another and make this a better world,” John Arie Jr said.

Fun Spot America offered a special discounted price for families and donated $5 from every Single Day Fun Pass sold to the Orange or Osceola County Public Schools. The funds will enhance learning opportunities for students, support our teachers, and strengthen area schools.

“Golden Rule Day will become an annual event at the park where families can have fun together while helping others in our community,” John Arie Jr said. “At Fun Spot, we look forward to building on our tradition of treating others the way you want to be treated and we encourage other businesses to do the same,” John Arie Jr. said.

“Working as Partners in Education for over 20 years at our Fun Spot America Theme Parks in Florida, we think now is the time to join together with local businesses and community officials in Orange and Osceola, Counties to give back and plant positive seeds for a continuously caring culture,” John Arie Jr. said.

Area businesses along with Orange and Osceola County community leaders and their families were also at Fun Spot America to enjoy Golden Rule Day and support the fundraising. “Fun Spot is leading by example here in Florida and this kickoff event is a reflection of what our communities accomplish when we serve others first,” said Florida Citrus Sports, CEO, Steve Hogan.

Fun Spot America Orlando and Kissimmee are open daily this Fall; open Monday through Thursdays at 2:00 pm, and Friday, Saturday and Sundays at 10:00 am and closing nightly at midnight.

The success of this event would not be possible without the combined enthusiasm and support from area businesses and civic leaders. Fun Spot America thanks them for believing in our mission and helping to turn our communities to gold. Numerous structures around Orlando, including the fountain in Lake Eola, were bathed in a golden light as a shining symbol of our commitment to serving others. To Florida Citrus Sports, Office Depot, College Football Series, City of Orlando, Amway Arena, Spire, Orange County, Orange County Convention Center, The Wheel at ICON Park, Orlando Police Department, Osceola County School District, Orange County School District, Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber of Commerce, Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Gatorland, Chick-fil-A, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Fireworks by Santore, Regions Bank, Merrill Lynch and others, the children of our communities thank you.

About Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America debuted on Christmas Eve 1997 as a small five-acre park with go-karts, rides and an arcade. Twenty years later, Fun Spot America has grown to include three different locations and over 100 total acres of family fun. The flagship Orlando location includes the city’s first wooden roller coaster – one of more than 20 different rides – and the Kissimmee park has more than 20 attractions, including the world’s largest sky coaster and Orlando’s only inverted wooden coaster. The Atlanta location is home to the Samson go-kart track, which is over forty feet tall and 1,800 feet long – plus a brand-new Ferris wheel, indoor bumper cars and more fun for the whole family.

For more information on Fun Spot America, visit Fun-Spot.com.

DAVID HUMMER Fun Spot America Theme Parks 407.363.3867 ext 110 dhummer@fun-spot.com