FunPlus Esport :s Becomes Official Organizing Partner of League of Legends (LoL) South East Asia Tour

03/11/2019 | 12:24am EDT

FunPlus Esport, an esport division of the leading global gaming and interactive entertainment company FunPlus, today announced that it has been selected to become an official tournament operator for League of Legends (LoL) South East Asia Tour. SEA Tour is the sole qualifying event for League of Legends Global Events and will be held across Spring and Summer splits, with the total prize pool reaching $USD 380,000 in 2019. The winner of each split will have an opportunity to compete at the Mid-Season Invitational and League of Legends World Championship respectively. The Mid-Season Invitational will be held in major cities in Vietnam and Taipei in May. The World Championship will be held in Paris, France later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005060/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are excited to partner with Riot Games and Garena to bring FunPlus Esports’ advanced broadcasting capability and vast tournament experience to League of Legends SEA Tour. LoL is one of the most iconic games of this generation, and we are proud to be able to contribute to the creation of a healthy esports ecosystem in Southeast Asia,” said Andy Zhong, Founder and CEO of FunPlus.

FunPlus Esports was founded with a vision to be at the forefront of the esports publishing and production by combining the latest broadcasting technology with the top industry talent. Company’s live broadcast production team is led by talented directors with the ability to produce rich and original content via internal creative team. Company’s proprietary anti-lag solution, allows the director and team of in-house producers to trace, capture and mix the gameplay, bringing advanced viewing experience to the gamers in real time.

The tour commenced with Ranked Online Qualifiers that started on March 2nd. During a 7-day period, the players will have their rankings tracked from solo ranked play. The teams with the top cumulative ranking points may qualify for the next round. Up to 16 teams may qualify for the next round however some slots are reserved for directly invited teams.

To learn more about LoL SEA Tour and see the latest tournament schedule and standings please visit: https://lolseatour.com


© Business Wire 2019
