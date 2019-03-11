FunPlus Esport :s Becomes Official Organizing Partner of League of Legends (LoL) South East Asia Tour

FunPlus Esport, an esport division of the leading global gaming and
interactive entertainment company FunPlus, today announced that it has
been selected to become an official tournament operator for League of
Legends (LoL) South East Asia Tour. SEA Tour is the sole qualifying
event for League of Legends Global Events and will be held across Spring
and Summer splits, with the total prize pool reaching $USD 380,000 in
2019. The winner of each split will have an opportunity to compete at
the Mid-Season Invitational and League of Legends World Championship
respectively. The Mid-Season Invitational will be held in major cities
in Vietnam and Taipei in May. The World Championship will be held in
Paris, France later this year.
“We are excited to partner with Riot Games and Garena to bring FunPlus
Esports’ advanced broadcasting capability and vast tournament experience
to League of Legends SEA Tour. LoL is one of the most iconic
games of this generation, and we are proud to be able to contribute to
the creation of a healthy esports ecosystem in Southeast Asia,” said
Andy Zhong, Founder and CEO of FunPlus.
FunPlus Esports was founded with a vision to be at the forefront of the
esports publishing and production by combining the latest broadcasting
technology with the top industry talent. Company’s live broadcast
production team is led by talented directors with the ability to produce
rich and original content via internal creative team. Company’s
proprietary anti-lag solution, allows the director and team of in-house
producers to trace, capture and mix the gameplay, bringing advanced
viewing experience to the gamers in real time.
The tour commenced with Ranked Online Qualifiers that started on March
2nd. During a 7-day period, the players will have their rankings tracked
from solo ranked play. The teams with the top cumulative ranking points
may qualify for the next round. Up to 16 teams may qualify for the next
round however some slots are reserved for directly invited teams.
To learn more about LoL SEA Tour and see the latest tournament schedule
and standings please visit: https://lolseatour.com
