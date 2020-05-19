Functional Remedies : Appoints Hemp Industry Veteran and Certified Clinical Herbalist Asa Waldstein as Senior VP of Operations

Functional Remedies, a pioneer in the wellness industry recognized for creating the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil and plant-to-body products using 100% organic and sustainable farming, today announced the appointment of Asa Waldstein as its Senior Vice President of Operations. Under the new role, Mr. Waldstein will oversee inventory control, contract manufacturers, the extraction process, manufacturing and planning across functions and departments on behalf of Functional Remedies.

“Asa is a terrific addition to our already strong executive team,” says Andrew Campbell, CEO of Functional Remedies. “He brings a wealth of industry knowledge from the dietary supplements space, along with structural experience, that will help take Functional Remedies to the next level.”

As a Certified Clinical Herbalist (CCH) with over 15 years of experience, Mr. Waldstein has dedicated his career to streamlining operations and growing businesses while being on the intersection of clinical herbalism, bioavailable nutrient delivery, and scientific substantiation. He has developed, manufactured, and marketed hundreds of dietary supplement products and helped oversee three FDA GMP audits with no 483’s.

“I’ve seen a lot of similarities between what was going on in the early 2000s with supplements and what's happening now in hemp with regulations,” says Mr. Waldstein. “What drew me to Functional Remedies is their standards for quality and compliance -- they’re following all the rules. Not only that, but their products are exceptional, the executive team has a passion for natural healing and I admire the way they market their products in an ethical and effective way that focuses on educating consumers.”

Mr. Waldstein was voted by the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) Board as Chair of its dynamic Cannabis Committee and holds roles as a Government Relations Committee and Sustainability Committee member at the organization. In these positions, Mr. Waldstein continues to help drive hemp and dietary supplement regulations and compliance forward during such an important time in the industry.

Prior to Functional Remedies, Mr. Waldstein was VP of Operations & Regulatory Affairs at Advanced Extraction. Previously, as Chief Operating Officer at Quicksilver Scientific, he helped oversee the logistical product partnership with Tony Robbins, and General Manager at Empirical Labs. Mr. Waldstein is currently a member of the American Herbalist Guild and will continue to host his Boulder Hemp-CBD Education and Networking Series, designed to help catalyze the Colorado hemp community.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies is a pioneer in the wellness industry creating the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products using 100% organic and sustainable farming. With a process that’s been meticulously crafted over two decades, we’re a family-owned, doctor-recommended company whose products maximize the natural benefits of the whole plant to create a synergistic effect with the body. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Colorado, Functional Remedies products are third-party tested ensuring FDA compliance, GMP certified and remains the only hemp maker admitted to the Consumer Products Health Association. For more information, visit www.functionalremedies.com or www.synchronicityhempoil.com and follow Functional Remedies on Twitter, @functionalHemp, Facebook, and Instagram at functional_remedies.

