Functional Remedies : Chief Science Officer to Present at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim March 5th

Functional
Remedies, the only vertically integrated manufacturer of whole-plant
hemp oil products, announced their Chief Science Officer (CSO), Tim
Gordon, will be presenting at the Natural
Products Expo West 2019, the largest natural products expo in the
world. Tim will educate the audience on how hemp and CBD have influenced
natural products around the world and future trends in the space.
Gordon’s presentation will occur during the Natural Products Hemp & CBD
Summit, a specialized symposium during the expo.
Tim is an international hemp expert with more than 25 years in the
industry and speaking engagements across the globe. In addition to his
role at Functional Remedies, he serves as the President of the Colorado
Hemp Industries Association, an advisor for the National
Hemp Association and frequently consults with government entities on
hemp legislation. Tim will also be a featured speaker at the upcoming 6th
annual NoCo
Hemp Expo March 29-30 in Denver, Colorado.
“Hemp and CBD may be the single biggest disruptors to natural products
across the world we’ve seen,” said Functional Remedies CSO Tim Gordon.
“Now that stigma and legal challenges have eased, we can begin to truly
take advantage of the plant’s many benefits for health and wellness and
better quality of life.”
The presentation will take place Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during the
Natural Product Expo West in the Natural Products Hemp & CBD Summit, to
be held at Anaheim’s Convention Center March 5-9, 2019.
About Functional Remedies
Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused
hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and
formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This
results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest
possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and
concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes.
Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only
vertically integrated company with complete control from farm to
cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most
respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient
specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on
Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005769/en/