Functional Remedies : Chief Science Officer to Present at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim March 5th

25-Year Hemp Veteran to Speak on Hemp and CBD’s Influence on Natural Products During Hemp Summit

Functional Remedies, the only vertically integrated manufacturer of whole-plant hemp oil products, announced their Chief Science Officer (CSO), Tim Gordon, will be presenting at the Natural Products Expo West 2019, the largest natural products expo in the world. Tim will educate the audience on how hemp and CBD have influenced natural products around the world and future trends in the space. Gordon’s presentation will occur during the Natural Products Hemp & CBD Summit, a specialized symposium during the expo.

Tim is an international hemp expert with more than 25 years in the industry and speaking engagements across the globe. In addition to his role at Functional Remedies, he serves as the President of the Colorado Hemp Industries Association, an advisor for the National Hemp Association and frequently consults with government entities on hemp legislation. Tim will also be a featured speaker at the upcoming 6th annual NoCo Hemp Expo March 29-30 in Denver, Colorado.

“Hemp and CBD may be the single biggest disruptors to natural products across the world we’ve seen,” said Functional Remedies CSO Tim Gordon. “Now that stigma and legal challenges have eased, we can begin to truly take advantage of the plant’s many benefits for health and wellness and better quality of life.”

The presentation will take place Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during the Natural Product Expo West in the Natural Products Hemp & CBD Summit, to be held at Anaheim’s Convention Center March 5-9, 2019.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.

