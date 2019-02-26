Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Functional Remedies : Chief Science Officer to Present at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim March 5th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:36am EST

25-Year Hemp Veteran to Speak on Hemp and CBD’s Influence on Natural Products During Hemp Summit

Functional Remedies, the only vertically integrated manufacturer of whole-plant hemp oil products, announced their Chief Science Officer (CSO), Tim Gordon, will be presenting at the Natural Products Expo West 2019, the largest natural products expo in the world. Tim will educate the audience on how hemp and CBD have influenced natural products around the world and future trends in the space. Gordon’s presentation will occur during the Natural Products Hemp & CBD Summit, a specialized symposium during the expo.

Tim is an international hemp expert with more than 25 years in the industry and speaking engagements across the globe. In addition to his role at Functional Remedies, he serves as the President of the Colorado Hemp Industries Association, an advisor for the National Hemp Association and frequently consults with government entities on hemp legislation. Tim will also be a featured speaker at the upcoming 6th annual NoCo Hemp Expo March 29-30 in Denver, Colorado.

“Hemp and CBD may be the single biggest disruptors to natural products across the world we’ve seen,” said Functional Remedies CSO Tim Gordon. “Now that stigma and legal challenges have eased, we can begin to truly take advantage of the plant’s many benefits for health and wellness and better quality of life.”

The presentation will take place Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during the Natural Product Expo West in the Natural Products Hemp & CBD Summit, to be held at Anaheim’s Convention Center March 5-9, 2019.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aCAPGEMINI : Gartner Names Capgemini a Leader for CRM and CX in Its 2019 Magic Quadrant
AQ
09:55aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW, DAIMLERS $1.5B JV Firm To Offer Enhanced Mobility Services
AQ
09:55aNEC : provides face recognition for bank in Taiwan
AQ
09:55aRELX : IDC MarketScape Names LexisNexis Risk Solutions as Major Player in Provider Data Management 2018 Vendor Assessment
PR
09:55aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:54aNCC MEDIA : Names Programmatic TV Pioneer and Two-Time Technical Emmy Winner Gerrit Niemeijer as Chief Technology Officer
PR
09:53aCorrection to Standard Chartered Article
DJ
09:53aKAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Announces New Leader of Product Development
PU
09:53aDTE ENERGY : GM Working With DTE for 300,000 MW Hours Wind Energy
DJ
09:52aVUZIX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
5SWISS LIFE HOLDING : In 2018, Swiss Life increases net profit by 7% to CHF 1080 million and fee income by 6% t..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.