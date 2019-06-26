Functional Remedies :' EndoSport Brand Ambassador, Scott McCarron, Ranked First in Schwab Cup Money

McCarron Takes Has Three Victories in 2019 Season, Has Over $1.7 Million in Schwab Cup Money

Functional Remedies, the premier vertically-integrated hemp oil company, congratulates Scott McCarron, its official ambassador for its EndoSport product line, on his number one Schwab Cup Money rank position with over $1.7 million in winnings.

McCarron has placed first in three tournaments in the 2019 season, including the Mastercard Japan Championship, Insperity Invitational and Mitsubishi Electric Classic and has eight top 10 finishes this season.

When asked if hemp oil has sparked his senior surge, McCarron recently told the Colorado-based news outlet, Vail Daily, “There’s no question. There’s kind of a correlation for me starting the CBD a year and a half ago and just the way I feel now. I don’t feel as run down and as sore when I’m playing.”

"Scott McCarron is at the very top of his game this year,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “We are proud to have the number one Schwab Cup ranking PGA TOUR Champions player is our official brand ambassador for EndoSport and continuously impressed with Scott’s drive, intensity and preparation week after week.”

In addition to its growing roster of PGA athletes, Functional Remedies recently signed its first ultra-marathon athlete, Jonathan Van Dyke, as an official brand ambassador and has expanded its sports retail reach into tennis, cycling, fitness, and endurance.

For more information, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. This makes it possible for us to achieve our mission of bringing lives into balance on a global scale. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005885/en/