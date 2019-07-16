Log in
News : Companies
Functional Remedies : Has Nearly 100 Players on PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions Using EndoSport

07/16/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Functional Remedies, the premier vertically-integrated hemp wellness company, appeared in ESPN’s Golf’s Not-So-Secret Fascination with CBD Oil, exploring why and how players like Scott McCarron, Functional Remedies’ official Ambassador for its EndoSport product line, take hemp oil containing cannabidiol (CBD).

McCarron leads the money board, and has placed first in three tournaments in the 2019 season, including the Mastercard Japan Championship, Insperity Invitational and Mitsubishi Electric Classic, has eight top 10 finishes this season, and over $1.9 million in Schwab Cup Money.

When asked about how and when he started using Functional Remedies EndoSport, McCarron told ESPN, "I went and tried it about two weeks later when I went home. I measure my sleep with a device called WHOOP. That's a sleep and strain device. Major League Baseball, NFL and Olympic athletes use the device. For the first time in about two years that I'd been wearing the device, I was taking the CBD oil, started on Monday and had sleep in the green, which is fantastic sleep, for seven days straight the first time I took this CBD oil at night to help me sleep."

“Hemp oil use, which contains CBD and over one-hundred other cannabinoids and terpenes, has exploded in the TOUR and TOUR Champions,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “Having an ambassador like Scott McCarron is a testament to the efficacy and safety of our products. We look forward to continue growing our roster of pro golfers and moving into new athletic verticals, including cycling, tennis, ultramarathon and others. We thank Tom VanHaaren at ESPN for taking the time to chat with us about how hemp oil is improving athletes’ health, wellness, and recovery.”

In addition to its growing roster of PGA athletes, Functional Remedies recently signed its first Ultra-Marathon athlete, Jonathan Van Dyke, as an official brand ambassador and has expanded its reach into tennis, cycling, fitness, and endurance.

For more information, visit https://functionalremedies.com/ or to read the full ESPN story, please visit here.

About Functional Remedies

Quality of life starts with quality of health. And it's why Functional Remedies is not just passionate about the quality of its products - it's obsessed. Millions of people struggle every day to recover their health and bring their lives into balance, and Functional Remedies answers the call. FR creates and cultivates the world's most nutrient-rich hemp plants, and applies its proprietary LipidTrans Technology to ensure a whole-plant extract is achieved - while ensuring nature's intended balance of phytocannabinoids (including CBD) and terpenes is preserved. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is one of the few vertically-integrated hemp manufacturers with complete control - from farm to cultivation to finished goods. This makes it possible for us to achieve our mission of bringing lives into balance on a global scale. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
