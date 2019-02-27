Functional Remedies : Receives Two Top Quality and Safety Awards For Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil

International Hemp Company Awarded 2019 Taste For Life Essential Supplement for Endocannabinoid Support and Remedy Review Seal of Approval

Functional Remedies, the only vertically-integrated manufacturer of whole-plant hemp oil products, received two top industry accolades for its high-quality hemp oil. Functional Remedies was the only full-spectrum hemp oil brand to receive the 2019 Taste For Life Essential Supplement Award for endocannabinoid system support. The company was also awarded the Remedy Review Seal of Approval. Remedy Review is the cannabis industry’s only independent organization utilizing third-party testing to review products on multiple attributes including label accuracy, terpene profile, and being free of pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria and other toxic compounds.

“We are honored to be chosen for this year’s 2019 Taste for Life Essential Supplement Award,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “This award is a testament to both the industry-leading quality of our whole-plant, lipid-infused hemp oil and to consumers’ rapidly changing views on hemp and holistic health and wellness. In a time when there are too few regulations or safety standards for hemp products, these qualifications are important to bolster consumer confidence.”

Functional Remedies is the only international, vertically-integrated hemp oil company that controls the entire process from cultivation on the company’s farm to processing and bottling finished goods in its state-of-the-art lab and production facility. The company uses a proprietary, whole-plant lipid infusion process, which, unlike competitors, delivers nature’s intended balance of phytonutrients including phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes and polyphenols, to achieve an entourage effect that nourishes the body’s endocannabinoid system. In addition, the company’s products are never produced with harsh CO2, butane or ethanol-based extraction processes that strip many of the beneficial compounds out of the final product.

“The hemp industry and consumer awareness of hemp products have recently exploded,” said Functional Remedies Chief Science Officer Tim Gordon. “Yet, there still lacks sufficient regulatory oversight and education to help consumers understand what products are real and which are snake oil. We are excited to receive the Remedy Review Seal of Approval, which is exactly the type of third-party validation consumers need to keep them safe in their exploration of using hemp oil for optimal health and wellness.”

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.

