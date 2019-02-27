Functional Remedies : Receives Two Top Quality and Safety Awards For Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil

Functional
Remedies, the only vertically-integrated manufacturer of whole-plant
hemp oil products, received two top industry accolades for its
high-quality hemp oil. Functional Remedies was the only full-spectrum
hemp oil brand to receive the 2019
Taste For Life Essential Supplement Award for endocannabinoid system
support. The company was also awarded the Remedy
Review Seal of Approval. Remedy Review is the cannabis industry’s
only independent organization utilizing third-party testing to review
products on multiple attributes including label accuracy, terpene
profile, and being free of pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria and other
toxic compounds.
“We are honored to be chosen for this year’s 2019 Taste for Life
Essential Supplement Award,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony
Mazzotti. “This award is a testament to both the industry-leading
quality of our whole-plant, lipid-infused hemp oil and to consumers’
rapidly changing views on hemp and holistic health and wellness. In a
time when there are too few regulations or safety standards for hemp
products, these qualifications are important to bolster consumer
confidence.”
Functional Remedies is the only international, vertically-integrated
hemp oil company that controls the entire process from cultivation on
the company’s farm to processing and bottling finished goods in its
state-of-the-art lab and production facility. The company uses a
proprietary, whole-plant lipid infusion process, which, unlike
competitors, delivers nature’s intended balance of phytonutrients
including phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes and polyphenols, to
achieve an entourage effect that nourishes the body’s endocannabinoid
system. In addition, the company’s products are never produced with
harsh CO2, butane or ethanol-based extraction processes that strip many
of the beneficial compounds out of the final product.
“The hemp industry and consumer awareness of hemp products have recently
exploded,” said Functional Remedies Chief Science Officer Tim Gordon.
“Yet, there still lacks sufficient regulatory oversight and education to
help consumers understand what products are real and which are snake
oil. We are excited to receive the Remedy Review Seal of Approval, which
is exactly the type of third-party validation consumers need to keep
them safe in their exploration of using hemp oil for optimal health and
wellness.”
About Functional Remedies
Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused
hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and
formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This
results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest
possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and
concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes.
Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only
vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to
cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most
respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient
specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on
Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.
