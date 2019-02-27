Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Functional Remedies : Receives Two Top Quality and Safety Awards For Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:12am EST

International Hemp Company Awarded 2019 Taste For Life Essential Supplement for Endocannabinoid Support and Remedy Review Seal of Approval

Functional Remedies, the only vertically-integrated manufacturer of whole-plant hemp oil products, received two top industry accolades for its high-quality hemp oil. Functional Remedies was the only full-spectrum hemp oil brand to receive the 2019 Taste For Life Essential Supplement Award for endocannabinoid system support. The company was also awarded the Remedy Review Seal of Approval. Remedy Review is the cannabis industry’s only independent organization utilizing third-party testing to review products on multiple attributes including label accuracy, terpene profile, and being free of pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria and other toxic compounds.

“We are honored to be chosen for this year’s 2019 Taste for Life Essential Supplement Award,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “This award is a testament to both the industry-leading quality of our whole-plant, lipid-infused hemp oil and to consumers’ rapidly changing views on hemp and holistic health and wellness. In a time when there are too few regulations or safety standards for hemp products, these qualifications are important to bolster consumer confidence.”

Functional Remedies is the only international, vertically-integrated hemp oil company that controls the entire process from cultivation on the company’s farm to processing and bottling finished goods in its state-of-the-art lab and production facility. The company uses a proprietary, whole-plant lipid infusion process, which, unlike competitors, delivers nature’s intended balance of phytonutrients including phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes and polyphenols, to achieve an entourage effect that nourishes the body’s endocannabinoid system. In addition, the company’s products are never produced with harsh CO2, butane or ethanol-based extraction processes that strip many of the beneficial compounds out of the final product.

“The hemp industry and consumer awareness of hemp products have recently exploded,” said Functional Remedies Chief Science Officer Tim Gordon. “Yet, there still lacks sufficient regulatory oversight and education to help consumers understand what products are real and which are snake oil. We are excited to receive the Remedy Review Seal of Approval, which is exactly the type of third-party validation consumers need to keep them safe in their exploration of using hemp oil for optimal health and wellness.”

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aVenture Capital Firm Stony Lonesome Group Names Former Acting Secretary of the Army, Honorable Patrick J Murphy as a General Partner
PR
10:37aCONN : HomePlus Enters Montgomery Market
PR
10:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FCA warns of market disruption after a hard Brexit
RE
10:36aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
10:35aKIBARAN RESOURCES : Successfully Completes Share Placement to Advance Epanko and EcoGraf
EQ
10:35aUNIPER : Always in touch with the energy markets – Our new UMS Smartphone App!
PU
10:35aMAIC MINI™ : The new member of MAIC family Facebook Twitter Email AddThis
PU
10:35aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $9.6M Fannie Mae MAH Portfolio in Baton Rouge, LA
PU
10:35aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:35aEHL Ranked World's Best Hospitality & Leisure Management School
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
2Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Committee sets time for Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin controv..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.