Functionize : Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps

Functionize, creator of the first truly intelligent cloud-based software testing platform for teams of all sizes and skill sets, today announced that Gartner named the company a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors Agile and DevOps. According to the Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps report, “cloud-native technologies, AI-enabled test automation and programmable infrastructure transform the way organizations develop and deploy applications. I&O leaders working with application leaders in DevOps teams must consider these four Cool Vendors that simplify the adoption of these technologies.”

The Gartner report states that “building cloud-native applications requires additional tooling and knowledge, adding complexity to existing continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines and restricting the productivity of DevOps teams. Many organizations struggle to achieve their desired release frequency and cycle time due to software testing constraints.”

"As companies become more agile the maintenance associated with traditional automation becomes a bottleneck that prevents them from achieving the release speed they're after. Couple that with the challenges of scaling across all browsers, including mobile, and many teams simply can't run their tests fast enough to plug in to a CI/CD pipeline." says Elise Carmichael, VP of Products at Functionize. "ML is changing the way companies think about testing with improved execution times and stability in tests making the dream of continuous testing in the pipeline a reality."

