Functionize : Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps

06/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is designed to recognize interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services

Functionize, creator of the first truly intelligent cloud-based software testing platform for teams of all sizes and skill sets, today announced that Gartner named the company a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors Agile and DevOps. According to the Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps report, “cloud-native technologies, AI-enabled test automation and programmable infrastructure transform the way organizations develop and deploy applications. I&O leaders working with application leaders in DevOps teams must consider these four Cool Vendors that simplify the adoption of these technologies.”

The Gartner report states that “building cloud-native applications requires additional tooling and knowledge, adding complexity to existing continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines and restricting the productivity of DevOps teams. Many organizations struggle to achieve their desired release frequency and cycle time due to software testing constraints.”

"As companies become more agile the maintenance associated with traditional automation becomes a bottleneck that prevents them from achieving the release speed they're after. Couple that with the challenges of scaling across all browsers, including mobile, and many teams simply can't run their tests fast enough to plug in to a CI/CD pipeline." says Elise Carmichael, VP of Products at Functionize. "ML is changing the way companies think about testing with improved execution times and stability in tests making the dream of continuous testing in the pipeline a reality."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Functionize

Functionize is designed with all levels of testers in mind. We simplify test creation while providing rich features to tune tests for your most complex scenarios. Running in our test cloud gives you elastic scale to handle continuous testing in your CI/CD pipeline or large regression suites. Meanwhile the deep machine learning engine is modeling your applications and dynamically updating your tests as your UI changes; saving you the aggravation of constant maintenance.

For more information on Functionize’s intelligent testing solution, please visit https://www.functionize.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
