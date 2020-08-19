Log in
Fund That Flip Appoints Greg Nicastro to Its Board of Directors and Increases Board Membership

08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fund That Flip, the leading online fintech platform for investing in short-term residential real estate debt, announced it has appointed Greg Nicastro to its board of directors. Nicastro is a recognized technology executive with extensive experience in enterprise-class platform development for both information security and cloud management. His appointment comes after Fund That Flip’s entry into the portfolio of Princeton-based growth equity firm Edison Partners.

“It’s an honor to join Fund That Flip’s board and to be part of such an innovative platform," said Greg Nicastro. “It’s impressive to see how the company furthers its mission to help create wealth for real estate investors through its transformational technology. I’m looking forward to working with the team on the many opportunities for innovation and growth that lie ahead.”

Nicastro currently serves as an independent director for cloud management innovator CloudSphere and on the advisory board for the non-profit accelerator EforAll of Roxbury, Massachusetts. His operating roles include Chief Product Officer at CloudHealth Technology, EVP Product Development at Veracode, and EVP Integrated Solutions, Product Management, and Systems Development at Iron Mountain Corporation (IRM).

Matt Rodak, CEO and Founder of Fund That Flip, said, “Greg brings an extremely valuable perspective both as a technology executive and a growth-minded business leader. His knowledge will be hugely valuable to the company as we continue to invest in technology and product acceleration.”

Fund That Flip’s current board of directors includes Matt Rodak, Mark Bell of Balentine, LLC, Sergei Kouzmine of Fintech Venture Fund, and Jennifer Lee, who led Edison Partners’ investment in Fund That Flip.

About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip is the leading online platform for investing in short-term residential real estate debt. Their award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab loan market and passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com.

Media Contact

Kendall Krawchuk, VP of Marketing
info@fundthatflip.com
646-895-6090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e947020-e439-4d8a-900f-4aa7315a2e5f

Primary Logo

Greg Nicastro

Short-term residential real estate investing platform Fund That Flip recently appointed Greg Nicastro to its board of directors.

