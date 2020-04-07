Log in
Fundación MAPFRE : Donates $2.3 Million to Massachusetts Hospitals and Communities for Coronavirus Relief

04/07/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Donation is part of $38 million (35 million euro) global contribution

Fundación MAPFRE, a global nonprofit foundation created by MAPFRE, today announced it will donate $2.3 million to support urgent medical and community needs across Massachusetts, as the coronavirus continues to spread. The funding is part of a global $38 million aid package by the foundation for medical providers and communities around the world.

In Massachusetts, where the foundation is based in the United States, the aid package will support a range of needs, including the shortage of critical supplies for medical professionals and first responders at the following organizations:

  • Boston Medical Center
  • UMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester
  • City of Boston
  • Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
  • Harrington HealthCare at Webster

“We are extremely concerned about the impact coronavirus continues to have on our communities and medical facilities,” said Alfredo Castelo, chief representative of Fundación MAPFRE in the U.S. “We hope this contribution will help individuals and families in need and provide critical supplies for our health care professionals and first responders on the front line during the outbreak.”

Fundación MAPFRE’s global aid package will benefit coronavirus relief efforts in 27 countries.

“The fight against the coronavirus encompasses all sectors of society. Institutions, such as Fundación MAPFRE, are called more than ever, to take action, with solidarity measures that promote social cohesion and equal opportunities," said Antonio Huertas, president of MAPFRE and Fundación MAPFRE.

About Fundación MAPFRE

Fundación MAPFRE is a nonprofit organization created by MAPFRE in 1975 to promote the well-being of society and citizens across the company’s footprint. Active in 30 countries, Fundación MAPFRE focuses on five areas: Road Safety and Accident Prevention, including fires, mishaps at home and drownings; Insurance and Social Protection; Culture; Social Action; and Health Promotion. Please visit https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/fundacion/en for more information about Fundación MAPFRE.

For further information, please contact Judy Senechal, MAPFRE USA, (508) 599-0898, jsenechal@mapfreusa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
