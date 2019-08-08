Fundamental Elements: Call for experts

The European GNSS Agency (GSA) is looking for experts with a high level of expertise and professional experience in navigation satellite systems to assist it with tasks related to the implementation of the Fundamental Elements funding mechanism.

The Agency is interested in experts with professional experience in specific market segments such as aviation, location-based services, agriculture, surveying, rail, road, maritime, and timing and synchronisation and/or with hi-tech business building skills.

Specifically, the GSA would like to involve business and technical experts with proven experience in one or more of the following areas:

E-GNSS signal processing;

Development (hardware, software/firmware algorithms etc.) of E-GNSS receivers and antennas;

Applications, services and products in the area of E-GNSS;

E-GNSS technologies state of the art boosting, particularly E-GNSS differentiators.

No deadline, but apply early

The call for expression of interest is permanently open, so there is no application deadline. However, early application is encouraged since the first experts should be appointed in the third quarter of 2019. If you are interested in this opportunity, you can register here.

Experts who have already registered in the Participant Portal expert database are invited to log-on here to declare their interest in Fundamental Elements assignments and to update their area(s) of expertise.

For more information and to download the call click here.

About Fundamental Elements

Fundamental Elements is an EU R&D funding mechanism supporting the development of EGNSS-enabled chipsets, receivers and antennas. Fundamental Elements projects are part of the overall European GNSS strategy for market uptake, led by the GSA. The objectives of the programme can be summarised as follows:

Facilitate the adoption of EGNSS, building on innovative services and differentiators;

Improve the competitiveness of EU industry ;

Address user needs in priority market segments ;

Maximise benefits to European citizens.

The total budget for projects to be carried out in 2015-2020 is EUR 111.5 million.

Media note: This feature can be republished without charge provided the European GNSS Agency (GSA) is acknowledged as the source at the top or the bottom of the story. You must request permission before you use any of the photographs on the site. If you republish, we would be grateful if you could link back to the GSA website (http://www.gsa.europa.eu).