Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fundamental Elements: Call for experts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:30am EDT

The European GNSS Agency (GSA) is looking for experts with a high level of expertise and professional experience in navigation satellite systems to assist it with tasks related to the implementation of the Fundamental Elements funding mechanism.

The Agency is interested in experts with professional experience in specific market segments such as aviation, location-based services, agriculture, surveying, rail, road, maritime, and timing and synchronisation and/or with hi-tech business building skills.
Specifically, the GSA would like to involve business and technical experts with proven experience in one or more of the following areas:

  • E-GNSS signal processing;
  • Development (hardware, software/firmware algorithms etc.) of E-GNSS receivers and antennas;
  • Applications, services and products in the area of E-GNSS;
  • E-GNSS technologies state of the art boosting, particularly E-GNSS differentiators.

No deadline, but apply early

The call for expression of interest is permanently open, so there is no application deadline. However, early application is encouraged since the first experts should be appointed in the third quarter of 2019. If you are interested in this opportunity, you can register here.

Experts who have already registered in the Participant Portal expert database are invited to log-on here to declare their interest in Fundamental Elements assignments and to update their area(s) of expertise.

For more information and to download the call click here.

About Fundamental Elements

Fundamental Elements is an EU R&D funding mechanism supporting the development of EGNSS-enabled chipsets, receivers and antennas. Fundamental Elements projects are part of the overall European GNSS strategy for market uptake, led by the GSA. The objectives of the programme can be summarised as follows:

  • Facilitate the adoption of EGNSS, building on innovative services and differentiators;
  • Improve the competitiveness of EU industry ;
  • Address user needs in priority market segments ;
  • Maximise benefits to European citizens.

The total budget for projects to be carried out in 2015-2020 is EUR 111.5 million.

Media note: This feature can be republished without charge provided the European GNSS Agency (GSA) is acknowledged as the source at the top or the bottom of the story. You must request permission before you use any of the photographs on the site. If you republish, we would be grateful if you could link back to the GSA website (http://www.gsa.europa.eu).

Disclaimer

GSA - European GNSS Agency published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, July 2019
PU
05:50aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Labour Force Survey (LFS), May 2019
PU
05:50aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), July 2019
PU
05:43aJapan greenlights first South Korea export since July curbs, but with a warning
RE
05:40aCOMMERZBANK : tests blockchain-based machine-to-machine payment solution for the first time more
PU
05:40aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Uncertainty across markets drives gold price to new six-year highs
PU
05:39aIndonesia president signs new EV decree to bolster industry
RE
05:35aHargreaves Lansdown weathers Woodford as asset rise lifts shares
RE
05:33aVietnam domestic prices rebound; supplies tighten in Indonesia
RE
05:30aFUNDAMENTAL ELEMENTS : Call for experts
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM OFFSHORE : sees better 2019 profits as turnkey division grows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group