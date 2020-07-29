Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Mexico – Cooperation Section

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Mexico?

What we offer?

A traineeshipof 4 months within the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Mexico, starting in November 2020 at the latest, subject to respect to the local legislation as well as the national legislation of the candidate(s) if non-resident.

Main tasks:

To collect information and prepare short reports on priority areas for the Cooperation Section,

To assist in the organization and reporting of meeting, mission and events related to Cooperation Section activities,

To assist in the management of project activities according to European Commission rules,

To assist in the preparation of communication activities relating to Cooperation Section activities

Qualifications or special requirements:

In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to Mexico and thus candidates currently residing in Mexico might be preferred

Very good command of Spanish and English (oral and written

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail addressDELEGATION-MEXICO-INTERNSHIP@eeas.europa.eu :

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail : Funded Traineeship - Cooperation Section

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine thededicated websiteas well as thegeneral eligibility criteriafor a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Non-resident candidates must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected application, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin.