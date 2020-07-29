Log in
Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Mexico – Trade and Economic Section

07/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Mexico?

What we offer?

A traineeshipof 4 months within the Trade and Economic Section of the EU Delegation to Mexico, starting in November 2020 at the latest, subject to respect to the local legislation as well as the national legislation of the candidate(s) if non-resident.

Main tasks:

  • Research, analysis and drafting of reports on topics covered by the section, mainly about EU-Mexico trade and economic relations (incl. bilateral, regional, global developments);
  • Contributing to Trade and Economic reporting on issues relevant for EU-Mexico relations
  • Taking notes and reporting from EU Trade and Economic coordination and other meetings
  • Prepare speaking points for meetings, conferences, seminars etc.
  • Supporting the organisation of visits or events in Mexico including economic diplomacy activities

Qualifications or special requirements:

  • In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to Mexico and thus candidates currently residing in Mexico might be preferred
  • Very good command of Spanish and English (oral and written

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail addressDELEGATION-MEXICO-INTERNSHIP@eeas.europa.eu :

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Trade Section

Important information

Before applyingyou are requested to examine thededicated websiteas well as thegeneral eligibility criteriafor a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Non-resident candidates must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected application, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:35:06 UTC
