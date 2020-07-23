Log in
Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Sri Lanka and the Maldives- Cooperation Section Economics

07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Sri Lanka?

What we offer?

A traineeshipof up to6 months within the Development Section of the EU Delegation to Sri Lanka, starting in October 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation as well as the national legislation of the candidate(s) if non-resident.

The Development Section manages the various development programmes of the EU to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, deals with development issues in those two countries and interacts with various stakeholders in the countries on these and related issues.

Main tasks: The trainee should, under the guidance of a project officer, carry out the following tasks:

  • analyse and write reports about economic developments and policies in Sri Lanka, the Maldives and South Asia
  • advise project officers and colleagues in the political and trade section on the above mentioned issues
  • follow economic news in the local media and summarize these
  • get exposure to project management by assisting to manage one project her/himself
  • support other sections in the Delegation on economic issues
  • carry out any other assignment as instructed by the Head of Cooperation or proposed by the trainee and agreed by the Head of Cooperation

Qualifications or special requirements:

  • Master degree in economics, international trade or similar
  • Exposure to development issues and/or international relations
  • Fluent English
  • Ability to work both autonomously and in a team
  • Open to work in a different cultural environment
  • Knowledge of Sinhala or Tamil would be a strong asset
  • in assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to Sri Lanka

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address:DELEGATION-SRI-LANKA-COOPINTERNS@eeas.europa.eu:

  • A detailed Europass curriculum vitae (CV)
  • a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship
  • and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Cooperation Section Economics

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:05:06 UTC
