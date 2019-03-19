Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Funding and Reforms for Screening a Positive Move for Air Travellers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Canada’s airports look forward to engagement with government on permanent structural changes

Canada’s airports today welcomed the Government of Canada’s commitment in Budget 2019 to invest in improving security screening at Canada’s airports for the coming government fiscal year, and looks forward to discussions with government on a new corporate structure for CATSA.

Canada’s airports have sought permanent structural changes to how the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is funded on an ongoing basis, for it to be accountable to service standards and its funding more responsive to growing passenger volumes. In Budget 2019, the Federal Government pledged additional funding for CATSA screening for this year, and indicated it will introduce legislation to transition CATSA to an independent, not-for-profit entity.

“Keeping people and goods moving is essential to business and trade flow. Air travellers deserve safe and comfortable journeys through Canada’s airports, and that means being able to go through security screening in a timely and professional manner,” said CAC President Daniel-Robert Gooch. “Canada’s airports have long called for structural reforms to normalize CATSA’s funding structure, to ensure the organization is able to better plan long term and serve the needs of travellers well into the future. As is so often the case, there are many details to be worked out to ensure the transition to a new model is successful, and improves service to travellers while maintaining the high security standards we have today.”

Canada’s airports and major air carriers have sought a service level commitment for screening that would see 95 per cent of originating passengers at the eight largest airports screened in under 10 minutes, even quicker standards for connecting passengers, and with no passenger waiting more than 20 minutes at any CATSA screening point.

About the Canadian Airports Council

The Canadian Airports Council (CAC), the voice for Canada’s airports community, has 53 members representing more than 100 airports, including all of the privately operated National Airports System (NAS) airports and many municipal airports across Canada. Canada's NAS airports are independently operated by non-share capital corporations that reinvest all financial surpluses back into the airport for the benefit of users and the community.

Together, CAC members handle virtually all of the nation’s air cargo and international passenger traffic, and 95% of domestic passenger traffic.

They provide 194,000 direct jobs, $19 billion to the national GDP and $48 billion in direct economic activity. They also provide municipal, provincial and federal governments $6.9 billion in tax revenues each year.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pALLIAR CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS : 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
07:42pBAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
RE
07:42pCoalition Advocates for Regulatory & Tax Fairness within Car Rental & Peer-to-Peer Car-Sharing Industries
BU
07:36pDERMIRA : Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
07:36pSYNEOS HEALTH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc.
BU
07:35pFEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
RE
07:35pMOLECULAR PARTNERS : Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07:33presTORbio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
07:33pBAYER : Jury Finds Bayer's Roundup Weedkiller Caused Man's Cancer--Update
DJ
07:31pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue Opportunity in Sports Betting
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
3RESTORBIO, INC. : resTORbio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
4MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2019
5SYNEOS HEALTH INC : SYNEOS HEALTH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.