Funeral Consumers Alliance NC Keeps Pricing, Practices in Check

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new consumer advocacy and education group helps protect North Carolinians' rights and options when planning for or purchasing funeral goods and services.

Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina (FCANC) http://www.funeralsnc.org is a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps consumers make informed decisions and get fair pricing on death-related services including cremations and burials.

The group was formed in January when three regional chapters merged to become the new statewide FCANC--Funeral Consumers Alliance of Coastal Carolina based in Wilmington, Funeral Consumers Alliance of Western North Carolina in Asheville, and Funeral Consumers Alliance of the Piedmont in Greensboro.

Two other chapters, Funeral Consumers Alliance of the Triangle in Raleigh and Funeral Consumers of Central Carolinas in Charlotte were no longer active. These two key metro areas, as well as other areas of the state, are now being served by FCANC.

One of more than 70 funeral advocacy groups in the United States, FCANC is affiliated with the national Funeral Consumers Alliance in Vermont. It is not affiliated with the funeral industry or any religious groups, nor does it have funds available to help pay for funerals.

"The death of a loved one can be one of the most difficult times in a person's life with grief often compromising rationality and leaving individuals vulnerable while trying to make end-of-life arrangements," says Sara Williams, FCANC Board of Directors president.

"We advocate to keep prices and practices in check so North Carolinians can plan memorable, affordable funerals," Williams explains.

Gathering general price lists (GPLs) from funeral homes is considered one of the most important functions of FCANC. Every two years, the alliance conducts statewide surveys by collecting, compiling and publishing them on its website for a price comparison of funeral services and goods.

The Funeral Rule, enforced by the Federal Trade Commission, is the only federal legislation that regulates the funeral industry. Funeral homes are required to provide quotes over the phone as well as itemized price lists in-person.

Currently under regulatory review, an amendment to The Funeral Rule would require funeral homes to post price lists on their websites.

The new alliance is seeking volunteers in all 100 counties of the state.

The first FCANC Death Expo is being planned for 2021. Thought-leaders, exhibitors and presenters at the free event will focus on end-of-life issues.

