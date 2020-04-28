Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Funeral Consumers Alliance NC Keeps Pricing, Practices in Check

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 10:25am EDT

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new consumer advocacy and education group helps protect North Carolinians' rights and options when planning for or purchasing funeral goods and services.

Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina (FCANC) http://www.funeralsnc.org is a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps consumers make informed decisions and get fair pricing on death-related services including cremations and burials.

The group was formed in January when three regional chapters merged to become the new statewide FCANC--Funeral Consumers Alliance of Coastal Carolina based in Wilmington, Funeral Consumers Alliance of Western North Carolina in Asheville, and Funeral Consumers Alliance of the Piedmont in Greensboro.

Two other chapters, Funeral Consumers Alliance of the Triangle in Raleigh and Funeral Consumers of Central Carolinas in Charlotte were no longer active. These two key metro areas, as well as other areas of the state, are now being served by FCANC.

One of more than 70 funeral advocacy groups in the United States, FCANC is affiliated with the national Funeral Consumers Alliance in Vermont. It is not affiliated with the funeral industry or any religious groups, nor does it have funds available to help pay for funerals.

"The death of a loved one can be one of the most difficult times in a person's life with grief often compromising rationality and leaving individuals vulnerable while trying to make end-of-life arrangements," says Sara Williams, FCANC Board of Directors president.

"We advocate to keep prices and practices in check so North Carolinians can plan memorable, affordable funerals," Williams explains.

Gathering general price lists (GPLs) from funeral homes is considered one of the most important functions of FCANC. Every two years, the alliance conducts statewide surveys by collecting, compiling and publishing them on its website for a price comparison of funeral services and goods.

The Funeral Rule, enforced by the Federal Trade Commission, is the only federal legislation that regulates the funeral industry. Funeral homes are required to provide quotes over the phone as well as itemized price lists in-person.

Currently under regulatory review, an amendment to The Funeral Rule would require funeral homes to post price lists on their websites.

The new alliance is seeking volunteers in all 100 counties of the state.

The first FCANC Death Expo is being planned for 2021. Thought-leaders, exhibitors and presenters at the free event will focus on end-of-life issues.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funeral-consumers-alliance-nc-keeps-pricing-practices-in-check-301048448.html

SOURCE Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aCORRECTION -- Exactus, Inc. Launches a Genetics Division to Supply Farmers with USDA Compliant Feminized CBD and CBG Hemp Seeds
GL
10:55aBENCHMARK EXECUTIVE SEARCH : Names New Members to its Cybersecurity & National Security Advisory Board
BU
10:53aFORTINET : CISOs on CISOs – Leveraging Secure SD-WAN to Meet Today's Security and Network Requirements
PU
10:53aPPL : Kentucky's tree canopy is getting a growth spurt
PU
10:53aORGENESIS : S-3/a
PU
10:53aKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces the details of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
AQ
10:53aCOVID-19 : UniCredit donates 500,000 euros to the Veneto region
AQ
10:53aGEORGIA POWER : Launches Learning Power Mobile App
PR
10:52aPOINTCLICKCARE : Announces Infection Prevention and Control Solution to Aid in the Battle Against COVID-19
BU
10:51aMERKLE : 's Q1 2020 Digital Marketing Report Reveals Initial COVID-19 Impacts on Search, Social, and Display Ad Spend Across Major Platforms
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group