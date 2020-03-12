Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market | Increase in the Mortality Rate to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the funeral homes and funeral services market and it is poised to grow by USD 20.55 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005753/en/

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increase in the mortality rate will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in the mortality rate has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

  • At-need
  • Pre-need

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31400

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

  • Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market size
  • Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market trends
  • Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing penetration of technology as one of the prime reasons driving the funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next few years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the funeral homes and funeral services market, including some of the vendors such as Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd. and Nirvana Asia Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the funeral homes and funeral services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

  • Market segmentation by service
  • Comparison by service
  • At-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Strategic partnerships and acquisitions
  • Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers
  • Increasing penetration of technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Carriage Services Inc.
  • Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Dignity Plc
  • InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Nirvana Asia Ltd.
  • Service Corp. International

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ reduces variable business loan rates by 0.25%pa
PU
10:31pOrganic Banana Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Organic Banana to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31pSerinus care-at-home leading solution to fight corona virus covid 19 pandemic
GL
10:30pNOTICE TO DISREGARD : Press Release
GL
10:28p(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : Welfare Implications of Bank Capital Requirements under Dynamic Default Decisions
PU
10:25pNAGDCA Endorses Public Service Retirement Fairness Act to Amend IRC Section 403(b) to Expand Investment Options
GL
10:20pALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Altech Advanced Material Capital Increase Approved
AQ
10:20pAltech Chemicals Ltd Altech Advanced Material Capital Increase Approved
AW
10:18pMedical PDQ App is the Best Platform for COVID-19 Communication for Healthcare Providers and Patients
BU
10:13pADX ENERGY : Increases Hedged Oil Volumes from Austrian Production
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK ENERGY, INC. : SPARK ENERGY : Appoints Keith Maxwell as Interim CEO
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China
3SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : NO MORE NUT RAGE: activist fund takes on family-controlled Korean Air

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group