Funeral of mayor of S.Korean capital held amid allegations of sexual abuse

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Friends, family and colleagues
attended the small funeral Monday for the longtime mayor of
Seoul, one of the country's most prominent elected officials,
who leaves a complex legacy amid a criminal investigation into
allegations of sexual harassment.
Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday; he left a note
thanking and apologising to "everyone". Police did not give a
cause of death but said there was no sign of foul play.
His death came days after one of Park's former secretaries
filed a complaint alleging the 64-year-old had sexually harassed
her, prompting a police investigation. A representative of his
family issued a statement vowing legal action against those who
spread "groundless statements," without elaborating.
The funeral, hosted by the city government at the city hall
and live broadcast online, was limited to around 100 people
because of coronavirus concerns.
"Mourning doesn't necessarily exclude soul-searching, but
now is time to mourn," said Paik Nak-chung, a literary critic
who helped lead the funeral.
Hundreds of citizens gathered despite heavy rain near city
hall and a park where Park's body will be cremated, some
weeping.
In front of city hall, one man sought to bring attention to
the harassment allegations, drawing boos and complaints from
supporters, local media footage showed.
Park's remains will be buried in the southeastern county of
Changnyeong, where he was born, city officials said.
As the longest-serving mayor of Seoul, a city of almost 10
million people, since 2011, Park was instrumental in its
response to the coronavirus.
An outspoken advocate of women's rights and gender equality,
former activist and lawyer, he was seen as a potential
presidential hopeful for the liberals in a 2022 election.
A petition filed with the presidential Blue House, urging
the funeral to be cancelled over the sexual abuse allegations,
gathered more than 560,000 signatures. But a court on Sunday
rejected an activist group's attempt to stop it.
