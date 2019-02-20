Furrion : Brings Luxury, Style and High Function to Indoor and Outdoor Living at KBIS 2019

Furrion, a global leader of innovative products and solutions for the consumer, specialty vehicle and marine markets, makes its debut this week at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Showcasing innovation in compact designs, Furrion’s compact living line offers everything needed for a chef inspired kitchen from ranges to dishwashers and refrigerators to sleek cooktops and hoods. Furrion Outdoor Living is a versatile entertaining concept comprised of innovative appliances and electronics that are essential to outdoor entertaining.

“This is an exciting year for the Furrion brand,” said Matt Fidler, co-founder and chief marketing officer for Furrion. “We’re excited to showcase our new compact and outdoor living suite of products designed to give consumers a premium and comfortable experience regardless of the size of their home at KBIS. These new products offer the consumers the best in technology and design so they do not have to compromise, they can truly have the best of both worlds.”

Compact Living That Feels Full-Sized

Furrion’s suite of compact living appliances may be small on size, but are large on features and style. Perfect for an apartment, loft, tiny home or vacation home, these appliances have all the design of their Furrion full-sized counterparts. The sleekly designed ranges are available in electric or gas, offer spacious oven capacity and have matching stainless hoods and bottom storage drawer. A variety of different refrigerator configurations, including a French door high-end design, all offer advanced cooling technology. The Furrion 18” stainless dishwasher offers touch control, delayed start and smart energy consumption. Consumers can mix and match to get the right configuration for their space.

Outdoor Living That Brings The Party Outside

The Furrion Outdoor Living suite of products is designed to let consumers have the best experience cooking and entertaining outdoors. From an iceless cooler, high-end outdoor grills, outdoor kitchen appliances and an outdoor TV and soundbar set up that is perfect for watching the game; the Outdoor Living line-up is essential to a great outdoor party. Furrion’s multifunctional outdoor ovens give complete flexibility to what’s on the menu. These sleek ovens can cook a 20-pound turkey or bake 16-inch pizzas and have three cooking racks and pizza stone for various configurations. This stainless oven is available in a freestanding or built-in model, heats up quickly and evenly, features built-in halogen lights, integrated thermometer and starts easily with electric ignition. Furrion’s Aurora line of outdoor TVs are weatherproof and have models designed for sun or shade ensuring a perfect picture every time.

Stay Cool With The Furrion ROVA

The Furrion ROVA Electric Cooler gives consumers a whole new level of freedom when it comes to enjoying time outside. Whether in the backyard by the pool or on an off-grid adventure, this innovative 1.5 cubic foot cooler lets you enjoy getting away while keeping your food cool for up to 10 days with ice and up to seven days without. When on the go, ROVA’s integrated USB ports and Qi wireless charger keeps devices at full charge; and the removable ePod battery can be recharged using either portable solar or 12v power sources.

These are just a few of the stunning innovations that are on display at Furrion’s booth #SL3966 located in the South hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. More information about the entire Furrion line-up is available at www.furrion.com.

