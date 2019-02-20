Furrion : Brings Luxury, Style and High Function to Indoor and Outdoor Living at KBIS 2019

Furrion, a global leader of innovative products and solutions for the
consumer, specialty vehicle and marine markets, makes its debut this
week at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Showcasing innovation
in compact designs, Furrion’s compact living line offers everything
needed for a chef inspired kitchen from ranges to dishwashers and
refrigerators to sleek cooktops and hoods. Furrion Outdoor Living is a
versatile entertaining concept comprised of innovative appliances and
electronics that are essential to outdoor entertaining.
“This is an exciting year for the Furrion brand,” said Matt Fidler,
co-founder and chief marketing officer for Furrion. “We’re excited to
showcase our new compact and outdoor living suite of products designed
to give consumers a premium and comfortable experience regardless of the
size of their home at KBIS. These new products offer the consumers the
best in technology and design so they do not have to compromise, they
can truly have the best of both worlds.”
Compact Living That Feels Full-Sized
Furrion’s suite of compact living appliances may be small on size, but
are large on features and style. Perfect for an apartment, loft, tiny
home or vacation home, these appliances have all the design of their
Furrion full-sized counterparts. The sleekly designed ranges are
available in electric or gas, offer spacious oven capacity and have
matching stainless hoods and bottom storage drawer. A variety of
different refrigerator configurations, including a French door high-end
design, all offer advanced cooling technology. The Furrion 18” stainless
dishwasher offers touch control, delayed start and smart energy
consumption. Consumers can mix and match to get the right configuration
for their space.
Outdoor Living That Brings The Party Outside
The Furrion Outdoor Living suite of products is designed to let
consumers have the best experience cooking and entertaining outdoors.
From an iceless cooler, high-end outdoor grills, outdoor kitchen
appliances and an outdoor TV and soundbar set up that is perfect for
watching the game; the Outdoor Living line-up is essential to a great
outdoor party. Furrion’s multifunctional outdoor ovens give complete
flexibility to what’s on the menu. These sleek ovens can cook a 20-pound
turkey or bake 16-inch pizzas and have three cooking racks and pizza
stone for various configurations. This stainless oven is available in a
freestanding or built-in model, heats up quickly and evenly, features
built-in halogen lights, integrated thermometer and starts easily with
electric ignition. Furrion’s Aurora line of outdoor TVs are weatherproof
and have models designed for sun or shade ensuring a perfect picture
every time.
Stay Cool With The Furrion ROVA
The Furrion ROVA Electric Cooler gives consumers a whole new level of
freedom when it comes to enjoying time outside. Whether in the backyard
by the pool or on an off-grid adventure, this innovative 1.5 cubic foot
cooler lets you enjoy getting away while keeping your food cool for up
to 10 days with ice and up to seven days without. When on the go, ROVA’s
integrated USB ports and Qi wireless charger keeps devices at full
charge; and the removable ePod battery can be recharged using either
portable solar or 12v power sources.
These are just a few of the stunning innovations that are on display at
Furrion’s booth #SL3966 located in the South hall of the Las Vegas
Convention Center. More information about the entire Furrion line-up is
available at www.furrion.com.
