Further Extension of Consultation Cycles Due To Covid-19 Pandemic, and Suspension of Framework To Address Excessive Delays in Article IV Consultations and Mandatory Financial Stability Assessments »

EXTENSION OF CONSULTATION CYCLES AND SUSPENSION OF EXCESSIVE DELAYS FRAMEWORK

Proposed Decisions

The following decisions, which may be adopted by a majority of the votes cast, are proposed for adoption by the Executive Board:

Decision 1. Temporary Extension of Consultation Cycles for Article IV Consultations

1. In Decision No. 16767, adopted April 22, 2020, the reference to "six months" shall be amended to "twelve months."

Decision 2. Temporary Extension of Expected Deadlines for Discussions with Regional Institutions Responsible for Common Policies in Currency Unions

In paragraph 1 of Decision No. 16768, adopted April 22, 2020, the reference to "six months" shall be amended to "twelve months". In paragraph 2 of Decision No. 16768, adopted April 22, 2020, the reference to "six months" shall be amended to "twelve months".

Decision 3. Temporary Extension of Cycle for Mandatory Financial Stability Assessments under the Financial Sector Assessment Program

1. Notwithstanding the provisions of paragraph 8 of the Annex to Decision No. 15495-(13/111) adopted on December 6, 2013, it is expected that the upcoming FSSA for a member with a systemically important financial sector will be discussed by the Executive Board by no later than the first deadline for completion of an Article IV consultation with that member that follows the sixth anniversary of the date of completion of the previous Executive Board discussion of the FSSA respecting that member or, in the case of the financial sector of a territory of a member, the first deadline for completion of an Article IV consultation discussion with respect to that territory by the Executive Board that follows the sixth anniversary of the date of completion of the previous Executive Board discussion of the FSSA respecting the financial sector of that territory.

Decision 4. Temporary Suspension of Framework to Address Excessive Delays in the Completion of Article IV Consultations

1. The Fund hereby suspends until April 22, 2021 the application of Decision No. 15106- (12/21), as amended, on the Proposed Steps to Address Excessive Delays in the Completion of Article IV Consultations.

