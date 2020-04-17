Further decline in the external vulnerability of the Hungarian economy

Budapest, 17 April 2020 - Hungary's net lending remained in positive territory in 2019 as well, and was thus among the leaders in the region. The current account balance stabilised in parallel with the developments in the trade surplus, against the background of stronger annual export growth compared to the previous year. While FDI inflows remained significant, the country's external debt indicators also continued to decline. At the same time, the level of foreign exchange reserves still considerably exceeds the country's short-term external debt.

Hungary's four-quarter net lending stabilised at 1 percent of GDP at end-2019, while the current account balance was also around the level observed in the previous quarter. Developments in external balance indicators were primarily determined by the changes in the trade surplus: the moderating effect of dynamically growing investment and the expansion in consumption was mostly offset by the absorption of inventories and the improvement in the terms of trade. In addition, the balance was improved by the slightly declining income balance deficit as well as the increase in EU transfer absorption, which amounted to nearly EUR 4 billion in 2019 as a whole.

Foreign direct investment made a major contribution to the dynamic expansion in investment in 2019 as well. The external debt indicators of the economy decreased further during the year, with net external debt and the gross indicator falling to below 8 percent and to around 53 percent, respectively. Short-term external debt, which is of crucial importance in terms of the country's external vulnerability, was down at end-2019, while foreign exchange reserves rose to above EUR 28 billion. Thus, the reserves continued to significantly exceed (by more than EUR 10 billion) the level expected and deemed safe by investors.

In terms of savings developments, households' net financial savings reached a very high level of around 5 percent of GDP in 2019 as well. Meanwhile, against the background of the moderate general government deficit, corporate net borrowing remained at a relatively high level, in accordance with the dynamic investment activity. Households' government securities purchases gained new momentum with the introduction of the MÁP+ in 2019 H2. These developments contributed significantly to the decline in foreign currency financing and foreign financing within government debt during 2019 as well, further reducing the country's external vulnerability.