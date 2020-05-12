Log in
Further steep declines in overseas travel in April (Media Release)

05/12/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

Further steep declines in overseas travel in April


COVID-19 travel restrictions saw a 99 per cent decrease in overseas arrivals to Australia in April 2020, compared with April 2019 according to provisional data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Director of Migration Statistics, Jenny Dobak, said of the nearly 22,000 arrivals to Australia in April, more than two thirds (15,000) were Australian citizens returning from overseas with just under 7,000 arrivals from non-Australian citizens.

All Arrivals - Australian Citizens - Provisional Estimates

April's decreases in arrivals and departures were the continuation of a downward trend seen in recent months and comes on top of the record decrease reported for the month of March in Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia (cat. no. 3401.0) released yesterday. These large decreases reflect the travel restrictions progressively put in place by the Australian Government from the beginning of February due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ms Dobak, said large decreases in arrivals from non-Australian citizens was also seen from regions across the world.

'In April there were just under 7,000 arrivals from non-Australian citizens. This was a 99% decrease from the same time last year,' she said

All arrivals - Non-Australian citizens - provisional estimates

More about the release:

Media Notes:
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • Information on ABS products being produced to measure the impact of COVID-19 on Australia can be found on the ABS website.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 01:49:03 UTC
