Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fusco & Orsini Insurance Services Strengthens Relationship with Bold Penguin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusco & Orsini Insurance Services, a large California-based independent insurance agency, is the latest in a string of agencies that have chosen to expand their relationship with Bold Penguin, a rapidly growing commercial insurance technology provider.

"We share a devotion to preserving the 'human touch' in commercial insurance," said Marc DeLeonibus, cofounder of Bold Penguin. "Our platform supports the existing process by empowering agents like Fusco with technology that makes the process of triaging, quoting and binding commercial insurance more efficient."

Fusco & Orsini has leveraged Bold Penguin's Exchange in a rules-based tool to write commercial insurance quickly, accurately and more profitably than previously possible. Information on a risk is entered through a single application, carriers can be ranked, coverage can be organized, and bindable quotes will appear consistently across the entire organization sourced by Bold Penguin or Fusco's organic efforts.

"This intelligent single software solution will be individually customized to how our specific agency quotes and binds commercial insurance, and eliminates the need for double data entry through multiple carrier portals," said Mike Fusco, president and broker of Fusco & Orsini. "This solution will save our organization time, while also ensuring we have the data needed to quickly quote and bind commercial insurance for our customers. We look forward to a strong future together with Bold Penguin."

Fusco & Orsini has been a Bold Penguin customer since 2019 and recently chose to increase its relationship by leveraging the multi product quoting service. The high-tech, high-touch solution offered by Bold Penguin is available in all 50 states across most business categories. Coverage types include most common inquiries in general liability, workers compensation, professional liability, business owner's policy (BOP) and bonds.

About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.

CONTACT: Amber Wuollet, Marketing Director, amber.wuollet@boldpengin.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusco--orsini-insurance-services-strengthens-relationship-with-bold-penguin-301098492.html

SOURCE Bold Penguin


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BRACES FOR DEEPER 737 PRODUCTION CUT THROUGH 2022 : Cnbc
RE
10:07aTEGRA MEDICAL : Executive to Serve on Rodman Media's ODT Advisory Board
PR
10:06aALLEGION : Q2 Quarterly Report
PU
10:06aBOEING : Secures Aircraft Finance Germany Order for Two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters
PU
10:06aCPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : 1H 2020 earnings update
PU
10:06aIPL PLASTICS : Earnings Advisory Notice Q2 2020
PU
10:06aALMADEN MINERALS : July 23rd,2020 Almaden Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
10:06aWto dg- selection process, candidates and timeline
PU
10:06aCloud-Native Data Protection Provider Trilio Achieves 300%+ Growth in 1H 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
10:05aSONY : AP, Sony reach deal for new still and digital cameras
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group