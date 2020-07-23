Fusco & Orsini Insurance Services Strengthens Relationship with Bold Penguin

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusco & Orsini Insurance Services, a large California-based independent insurance agency, is the latest in a string of agencies that have chosen to expand their relationship with Bold Penguin, a rapidly growing commercial insurance technology provider.

"We share a devotion to preserving the 'human touch' in commercial insurance," said Marc DeLeonibus, cofounder of Bold Penguin. "Our platform supports the existing process by empowering agents like Fusco with technology that makes the process of triaging, quoting and binding commercial insurance more efficient."

Fusco & Orsini has leveraged Bold Penguin's Exchange in a rules-based tool to write commercial insurance quickly, accurately and more profitably than previously possible. Information on a risk is entered through a single application, carriers can be ranked, coverage can be organized, and bindable quotes will appear consistently across the entire organization sourced by Bold Penguin or Fusco's organic efforts.

"This intelligent single software solution will be individually customized to how our specific agency quotes and binds commercial insurance, and eliminates the need for double data entry through multiple carrier portals," said Mike Fusco, president and broker of Fusco & Orsini. "This solution will save our organization time, while also ensuring we have the data needed to quickly quote and bind commercial insurance for our customers. We look forward to a strong future together with Bold Penguin."

Fusco & Orsini has been a Bold Penguin customer since 2019 and recently chose to increase its relationship by leveraging the multi product quoting service. The high-tech, high-touch solution offered by Bold Penguin is available in all 50 states across most business categories. Coverage types include most common inquiries in general liability, workers compensation, professional liability, business owner's policy (BOP) and bonds.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

