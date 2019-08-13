Log in
Fuse Medical Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

08/13/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Fuse Medical, Inc., (OTCPK: FZMD), emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced that it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce improvements in our second quarter of 2019 results, with a twenty two (22) percentage point increase to gross profit and twenty five (25) percentage point improvement in earnings, as a percentage of net revenues, compared to the same period one year ago. Our focus second quarter was to expand product development in our spine and orthopedic implant offerings, for which we expect to see continued growth and acceptance throughout the last half of 2019.”

The filing can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.fusemedical.com/investors.

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace. Fuse provides a comprehensive portfolio of products in the orthopedic total joints, sports medicine, trauma, foot and ankle space, as well as, degenerative and deformity spine, Orthobiologics and regenerative medicine. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.fusemedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those related to an anticipated purchase of all of the outstanding membership units and plans for the consolidated company, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
