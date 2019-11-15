Log in
Fuse Medical Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

11/15/2019 | 06:45pm EST

Fuse Medical, Inc., (OTCPK: FZMD), emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced that it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With the filing of our third quarter of 2019 results we believe our continued investment in product development has been instrumental to our integrated distribution and manufacturing business model. Our objective in 2019 was to expand product development in our spine and orthopedic implant offerings, for which we expect to see continued growth and acceptance for the rest of 2019 with significant ramp-up throughout 2020.”

The filing can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.fusemedical.com/investors.

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of products in the orthopedic total joints, sports medicine, trauma, foot and ankle space, as well as, degenerative and deformity spine, orthobiologics and regenerative medicine products. For more information about the Company, or if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of any Fuse’s products, please contact us at info@fusemedical.com or visit: www.fusemedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
