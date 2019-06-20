Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fusion : Recognized for SD-WAN Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 08:41am EDT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNNQ), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced it has been named to a leadership position in the 2018 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD by Vertical Systems Group, a leading market research and strategic consulting firm specializing in the networking industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion)

"Fusion's position on the SD-WAN LEADERBOARD can be attributed to its strong market share and long history delivering managed IP networks. This deep experience positions Fusion well to support enterprise customers as they transition their networks to SDN," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group.

Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are honored to be recognized for our award-winning SD-WAN services, and for our experience in delivering advanced, resilient and flexible managed solutions to solve the complex problems of  large enterprise customers.  We are delighted to be acknowledged for our comprehensive portfolio of leading edge network solutions, all of which deliver always on, secure access to the cloud."

Vertical Systems Group (www.verticalsystems.com) ranked Fusion number 7 of the top providers in its inaugural U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD.  The research firm recognized Fusion in this emerging market for its market share of installed SD-WAN customer sites in the U.S.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact

Brian Coyne
pr@fusionconnect.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-recognized-for-sd-wan-leadership-300872029.html

SOURCE Fusion


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aArch Capital Group Names Seamus Fearon EVP, Credit Risk Transfer and Services, Global Mortgage Group
BU
09:03aLUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : to Present at Singular Conference in New York on June 27, 2019
BU
09:03aProtective Joins More Than 600 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
BU
09:03aEurope Is This Summer's Hot Student Destination, Airfare Prices on Average 7.7% Cheaper Than Last Year
BU
09:03aMATTEL : Announces Second Annual Global Day of Play Across 30 Cities Worldwide
BU
09:03aDURECT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aVireo Health Expands into Puerto Rico's Rapidly Growing Medical Cannabis Market
PR
09:03aREGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank Joins Coalition to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
BU
09:02aJeremy Morgan Appointed CEO of WellBiz Brands
BU
09:02aELECTRONIC ARTS : EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series Breaks Viewership Records
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About