Fusion Sets Fourth Quarter and FY 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion)

Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and CEO and Keith Soldan, Fusion's CFO will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:                              

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Time:                           

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number:     

1-877-407-9716

International dial-in number:   

1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 

13688467

Live webcast link:                     

http://ir.fusionconnect.com


or http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133567

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

An archive of the presentation will be made available for replay following the live call via the Investor Relations section of Fusion's website, at ir.fusionconnect.com.

About Fusion

Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud℠. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact:
Brian Coyne
1-212-201-2404
bcoyne@fusionconnect.com 

Investor Relations:
Chris Tyson
MZ North America
1-949-491-8235
FSNN@mzgroup.us 
www.mzgroup.us 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-sets-fourth-quarter-and-fy-2018-financial-results-conference-call-for-thursday-march-14-2019-at-430-pm-et-300807372.html

SOURCE Fusion


© PRNewswire 2019
