Fusion : Wins $1.2M, 3-Year Cloud Solutions Contract for Healthy Lifestyle Food Chain

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that it has secured a $1.2 million, three year cloud solutions contract with a rapidly growing healthy lifestyle food brand. The brand, which plans to triple in size from its current 90 locations within the next few years, cited Fusion's unique ability to customize the highly specialized communications and network solutions needed to meet the brand's demanding requirements for service and quality, as well as to support its ambitious growth plans.

Fusion's integrated and fully managed SD-WAN, Internet, Wi-Fi, Security and Cloud Voice solutions were selected not only to increase productivity and quality while driving down cost, but to help overcome the time and resource-draining challenges of a multi-vendor environment. Fusion delivers everything a company needs to connect, communicate and collaborate effectively through the cloud, allowing the brand to focus on its core business as it rapidly expands across the U.S.

"This rapidly growing brand has embraced technology to drive the delivery of its healthy, ethically sourced and locally grown meals. Such an advanced environment requires connectivity uptime, always-on communications and powerful security," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer. "Businesses are increasingly adopting Fusion's SD-WAN combined with our fully integrated cloud communications platform technology, not only because it simplifies branch networking and management, or because it is cost-effective and easy to deploy, but because it guarantees delivery of business-critical and bandwidth-intensive applications with real time failover that removes service degradation and downtime," Foster continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including statements regarding Fusion's beliefs, expectations, intentions or strategies for the future, may be "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements consist of any statement other than a recitation of historical fact and may sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned that all forward-looking statements are speculative, and there are certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. Important risks regarding the Company's business include the Company's ability to comply with covenants included in its senior debt agreements; competitors with broader product lines and greater resources; emergence into new markets; natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism or other events beyond the Company's control; and other factors identified by Fusion from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available through https://www.sec.gov. However, the reader is cautioned that Fusion's future performance could also be affected by risks and uncertainties not enumerated above.

Fusion Contact

Brian Coyne

212-201-2404

bcoyne@fusionconnect.com

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

FSNN@mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-wins-1-2m-3-year-cloud-solutions-contract-for-healthy-lifestyle-food-chain-300778443.html

SOURCE Fusion