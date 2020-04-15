Log in
Fusionex : Extends Collaboration with International Energy Giant to Further Enhance AI and Customer Analytics Platform

04/15/2020 | 01:47am EDT

Leading multi-award-winning data technology specialist Fusionex has been awarded an initiative to drive customer engagement for an internationally-renowned energy conglomerate through the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Customer Analytics, in a multi-year extended deal.

A key oil refining and marketing company with a strong 30-year record, the client has over 20,000 employees and more than 1,000 service stations across the region and offers gasoline, diesel and kerosene to power industries and fuel economic growth.

This expansive engagement will see Fusionex making further modernizations, leveraging Fusionex’s AI-driven platform so it may deliver more accurate, personalized, valuable and hyper-targeted products and service content to the client’s customers. These augmentations will enable the client to gain a holistic view and understanding of their consumers’ trends and behaviors via their consumption patterns, demographic profiles, and purchasing behaviors, among other parameters.

In addition, Fusionex will be furnishing the client with state-of-the-art customer analytics for them to better understand their customers. This insights-driven solution will help the client better manage customer records and segment customers according to the products and services they use most regularly. In a simulation of the client’s customer engagement and management, Fusionex is projected to help the client increase customer engagement efficiency by 17%.

“We are proud and honored to be expanding our relationship with the client and look forward to continue providing them with the latest digital technologies so they may not only continue to meet, but exceed the growing demands of their ever-evolving consumer base. We hope to support and augment the client's retail business as well as address and resolve any new challenges that may emerge during these trying times through the leveraging of our cutting-edge solutions,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com


© Business Wire 2020
