Fusionex : Group CEO Ivan Teh Appointed to the International Medical University Board of Studies

Fusionex founder and Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh has been appointed as a member of the Board of Studies for the Bachelor’s in Digital Health program at the International Medical University (IMU). With the appointment, Teh will be lending his expert knowledge and experience to further the growth and development of the program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200412005009/en/

Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh has been appointed as a member of the Board of Studies for the Bachelor’s in Digital Health program at the International Medical University (IMU) (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am deeply honored to be appointed member of the Board of Studies for the Bachelor’s in Digital Health program at IMU. The digital space for the healthcare industry is teeming with immense challenges & potential as vital insights need to be uncovered through the effective use of technology, to improve overall healthcare as well as to save countless lives which are at stake. IMU is an outstanding institution with a great, passionate team. I am committed and look forward to working with IMU, to contribute in any way or shape possible to help enhance the program," said Teh.

The Digital Health Bachelor’s degree program prepares students for the healthcare technology industry, where they will be shaping the future of healthcare via innovative technologies. Through the application of Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning knowledge that students will garner through this program, these students will be able to design and develop better healthcare solutions such as digitalized platforms, clinical decision aids and hospital information systems, just to name a few.

Apart from this appointment, Fusionex and IMU have already collaborated on an initiative that saw the application of Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into IMU's medical and health sciences programs. The aim of this initiative was to equip future healthcare providers with the right set of skills, techniques, insights and knowledge to take on various roles in healthcare upon graduation.

“Healthcare is evolving at such a rapid pace, and people are more cognizant of the importance of the industry, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The future of healthcare is being disrupted with many question marks and uncertainties. We need to support the healthcare industry as best we can, as the challenges at hand are far greater than what a single party can shoulder alone. Traditional methods are no longer able to cope with the speed and proliferation that the industry is confronted with. By utilizing state-of-the-art technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Big Data and the Internet of Things, healthcare providers can not only offer superior care, but also provide more accurate diagnosis and treatment measures based on insights, trend analysis and foresight. This ultimately leads to one thing: saving more lives,” said Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200412005009/en/