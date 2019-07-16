Fusionex : Hackathon Grooms Students in Industry Application of Data Analytics

Almost 100 students from seven universities participated in the Fusionex Data Challenge over the weekend. The hackathon event saw its participants working late into Saturday night and presenting their pitch on Sunday morning. From a crowded field of 32 competing groups, prizes were awarded to the top five groups for their display of creativity and innovative excellence.

All five groups went home with cash prizes, offers for professional training courses, and reward points for redeeming discounted deals on 8excite. Team O(1) from Monash University emerged as the champion whose members Alvin Tan Jian Jia, Lim Tai Jie, and Lau Zhe Yu received a total of RM9,600 in prizes, including RM3,000 in cash, a professional training course worth RM6,000, and RM600 worth of 8excite reward points.

All five groups were also immediately shortlisted to pursue their careers with Fusionex to develop revolutionary and cutting-edge technologies that will help enhance and transform industries. They will also be treated to the Superhero Experience of exploring Fusionex’s Office of Superheroes, which won the ‘Most Innovative and Sustainable Design’ award at the Asia Recruitment Awards 2019.

The Data Challenge was held at the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. Venue sponsor and co-organizer APU sent 16 teams of its students to take part in the hackathon while other participants came from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Multimedia University (MMU), Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TARUC), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), and Monash University Malaysia.

The participating students were given a day-long training session one week prior to the hackathon, where they received coaching on Fusionex’s flagship Big Data platform, Fusionex GIANT, as well as Python Notebook Training, and Visual Pack Development. During the actual event, participants were given guidance and mentoring by subject matter experts from Fusionex.

Fusionex founder and group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said, “We are elated to be co-organizing this hackathon alongside APU, which is a great academia partner, as we look to nurture the talents of university students. As a modern and visionary company, Fusionex makes continuous efforts to guide youths towards their career paths and future. We hope this competition will spur students to create even more innovative digital and data-driven solutions that will help advance many industries for the future.”

Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Ir Ts Vinesh Thiruchelvam said, “Fusionex has been a vital industry-academia partner to APU in driving big data education in Malaysia. APU was the first to produce pure data science graduates in Malaysia and continues to leverage on its industry driven data science curriculums and programmes. The industry content allows APU data science graduates to be industry ready and employable immediately post-graduation.”

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

About Asia Pacific University

The Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) is amongst Malaysia’s Premier Private Universities. APU offers a wide range of degree programmes in Technology that aim to nurture students into professionals and prepare them for challenging careers and roles in business and society globally. The multi-cultural student community comprises 12,000 students from over 120 countries. APU has earned an enviable reputation as an award-winning University through its achievements in winning a host of prestigious awards at national and international levels. It was announced as among the Highest Rated Universities in Malaysia, being rated at TIER 5 (EXCELLENT) under the SETARA 2011, 2013 and 2017 Ratings by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA). Internationally, APU also achieved 5-Stars Ratings at the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in four categories – Teaching, Employability, Facilities and Inclusiveness.

