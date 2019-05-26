Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fusionex : International Group CEO Conferred Honorary Fellowship by MOSTA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh has been conferred an Honorary Fellowship of the Malaysian Oil Scientists’ and Technologists’ Association (MOSTA) in recognition of his distinguished contributions to the palm oil industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190526005009/en/

MOSTA President Tan Sri Em. Prof. Datuk Dr. Augustine S.H. Ong (right) presenting a certificate of h ...

MOSTA President Tan Sri Em. Prof. Datuk Dr. Augustine S.H. Ong (right) presenting a certificate of honor to Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh (left) witnessed by the Malaysian Minister of Primary Industries Y.B. Teresa Kok Suh Sim. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teh received the honor at a presentation ceremony held during the ‘Future of Palm Oil Industry’ event in Kuala Lumpur. Teh was presented the honor by MOSTA President Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine Ong Soon Hock and witnessed by the Malaysian Minister of Primary Industries YB Teresa Kok Suh Sim, who presented the keynote address.

The event included knowledge sharing sessions that focused on the digitalization and modernization of the palm oil industry using cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industry Revolution (IR) 4.0.

Various subject matter experts including those from Fusionex spoke to over 100 palm oil industry players, leaders, researchers, and scientists on how Blockchain, Trade Facilitation, and other such technologies could help revolutionize the palm oil sector.

Fusionex Founder & Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said, “I am honored and grateful for having been conferred this award by MOSTA. The palm oil industry is such a vibrant and growing sector with immense potential. As with any field, there are always challenges and opportunities. We at Fusionex are committed to help the palm oil industry continuously improve and excel through the use of effective technology. To that end, we are truly excited and passionate to be working with great partners like MOSTA as well as many industry players to uplift the standard, quality, productivity, and efficiency of the palm oil industry.”

MOSTA President Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine Ong Soon Hock said, “MOSTA appreciates the contribution of Dato' Seri Ivan Teh for initiating the application of AI to the palm oil industry through his invention in the milling process and proposed marketing of palm oil.

His suggestions on a smart plantation, smart milling, and smart down-streaming of palm oil will enhance the future of the palm oil industry. He is blazing these new paths with up-to-date knowledge and facilities coupled with an excellent presentation.”

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com

About MOSTA

MOSTA (Malaysian Oil Scientists’ & Technologists’ Association), an NGO (non-profit organization) was inaugurated on 7 September 1989 with aims to promote the advancement in science, technology, and commerce of oils and fats.

MOSTA’s mission is to be the leading non-profit organization in the Asia Pacific region in the advancement of science, technology, quality, and trade matters related to oils and fats including other lipid associated substances.

To learn more about MOSTA, visit http://mosta.org.my/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pAir New Zealand orders eight Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights
RE
07:47pKAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC FILES SUIT AGAINST GTX, INC. : Remind Investors With Large Financial Interests of Important Deadline - GTXI
BU
07:44pNETSHOES (CAYMAN) : Announces Amendment to the Merger Agreement with Magazine Luiza
PU
07:39pYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) One of the World's Largest Cotton Garment Makers Adopts Anti-Counterfeit Fiber
AQ
07:34pVECTOR : Notification of issue of fixed rate - unsecured, unsubordinated bonds
PU
07:24pPOSEIDON NICKEL : High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan
PU
07:13pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2016 Toyota Tacoma Reviews and Specs
PU
07:01pBOEING : Air New Zealand Selects Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for Future Growth
PR
07:01pFUSIONEX : International Group CEO Conferred Honorary Fellowship by MOSTA
BU
06:49pNETSHOES CAYMAN : Announces Amendment to the Merger Agreement with Magazine Luiza
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko's Algerian assets - minister
2AIRGAIN INC : AIRGAIN : Introduces 6GHz Wi-Fi Embedded Antenna Solutions
3AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Air New Zealand orders eight Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights
4RENAULT : RENAULT : French government cautious on Fiat-Chrysler-Renault hookup
5TADANO LTD. : TADANO : Notice of Convocation of 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About