Fusionex : Rolls Out Data-Driven Digital Platform for Leading Oil and Gas Giant

Multi-award-winning AI and Big Data technology leader Fusionex has clinched a contract with one of the region’s largest oil and gas companies to implement a data-driven digital platform to enhance customer experience.

The client is a global energy company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500 with over 1,000 gas stations. Known for their oil and gas ventures, their other portfolio includes conventional and unconventional resource exploration and production as well as a diverse range of fuel lubricant and petrochemical products.

This initiative comes amidst the volatile landscape and economic shock the oil and gas industry is facing. As manual, physical and conventional means no longer suffice, the need for digital transformation never been greater. Digital innovations that are being put in place must be executed at an accelerated pace to meet the needs of the new normal, with operations, infrastructure and processes rethought, restrategized and reimagined.

The digital platform leverages analytics to convert data into actionable insights, enabling the client to deliver a compelling customer-first experience and greater business value for their customers. The platform is also able to provide the means to pinpoint key prospects that are capable of creating an impact within the client’s customer base.

“The platform’s AI and Machine Learning algorithms provide the tools for customer data enrichment, allowing the client to gain deep insights into behaviors of its customers. This grants the client the ability to develop effective digital strategies that will enable them to establish higher levels of customer trust, make better recommendations and discover hidden revenue streams, opportunities or gaps for more growth and optimization,” said Fusionex Program Director Lim Yi Yang.

Furthermore, the predictive and prescriptive nature of the digital platform can help drive personalization strategies, optimized recommendations and a superior customer experience, resulting in maximized return on investment.

“In these unprecedented times, it is crucial that businesses rethink, restrategize and reimagine their customer engagement efforts. By adopting a data-driven approach, we are confident that the client will be able to derive meaningful and actionable insights from data as it is a key competitive advantage. As the client has always been receptive towards implementing new innovations, we are excited to be part of their digital enhancement and transformation journey,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

“With their expertise in the field of oil and gas, coupled with our state-of-the-art solutions, we believe that this coalescence of business and technology will see their customer experience capabilities revolutionized and taken to new heights. As both parties are on the same page on the issue of adjusting to a new normal as soon as possible, we are both working at an accelerated pace to ensure that implementation takes place immediately,” said Teh.

